Lorraine Thorpe killed her father and a woman in separate incidents when she was just 15. Picture: Albanpix/Shutterstock

By Flaminia Luck

Britain's youngest female double murderer will not be released from prison.

Lorraine Thorpe killed her father and a woman in separate incidents when she was just 15. She was convicted of taking part with 41-year-old Paul Clarke in the 2009 murders of Desmond Thorpe and Rosalyn Hunt, and was told she would spend at least 14 years in prison. Ms Hunt, 41, was beaten to death in Ipswich over several days, with Thorpe responsible for kicking, punching and stamping on her head.

Rosalyn Hunt was tortured for days before her death. Picture: Suffolk Police

Mr Thorpe, 43, a "vulnerable" alcoholic, was smothered amid fears he would tell police about the first murder. The Parole Board said Thorpe, now 31, should not be released but can be moved to an open prison. She became Britain's youngest convicted female double murderer after the pair's trial at Ipswich Crown Court in 2010. Mary Bell, detained at the age of 11 in 1968 for the manslaughter of two boys aged three and four, remains the youngest female killer.

Desmond Thorpe was smothered by his daughter . Picture: Suffolk Police

Paul Clark, who also took part in the murders, died in prison in 2014. Picture: Suffolk Police