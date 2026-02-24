Britain's youngest female double murderer - who killed and tortured aged just 15 - to be moved to open prison
Lorraine Thorpe killed her father and a woman when she was just 15.
Britain's youngest female double murderer will not be released from prison.
Lorraine Thorpe killed her father and a woman in separate incidents when she was just 15.
She was convicted of taking part with 41-year-old Paul Clarke in the 2009 murders of Desmond Thorpe and Rosalyn Hunt, and was told she would spend at least 14 years in prison.
Ms Hunt, 41, was beaten to death in Ipswich over several days, with Thorpe responsible for kicking, punching and stamping on her head.
Mr Thorpe, 43, a "vulnerable" alcoholic, was smothered amid fears he would tell police about the first murder.
The Parole Board said Thorpe, now 31, should not be released but can be moved to an open prison.
She became Britain's youngest convicted female double murderer after the pair's trial at Ipswich Crown Court in 2010.
Mary Bell, detained at the age of 11 in 1968 for the manslaughter of two boys aged three and four, remains the youngest female killer.
'Manipulative'
Sentencing judge Mr Justice Saunders said Thorpe could be "manipulative" and was not acting entirely under Clarke's control, adding: "She found violence funny and entertaining."
Clarke died in prison in 2014.
In a decision released on Tuesday, the Parole Board said Thorpe, who has spent all of her adult life in prison, needs to be tested in less restrictive prison conditions before she can be considered for release.
"After considering the circumstances of her offending, the progress made while in custody and the evidence presented at the hearing, the panel agreed that Ms Thorpe should not be released," the board said.
The panel noted Thorpe's "general maturation" and "the fact that she had not evidenced violence or aggression for many years", adding that her "risk of violence towards others had reduced by her own actions in custody."
She will be eligible for another parole review in the future.