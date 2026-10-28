Lorry ploughs into and smashes 'iconic' Grade II listed clock in Wiltshire
The clock was constructed in 1897 for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee
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A reversing lorry was caught on camera smashing into a Grade II listed Victorian clock in Wiltshire.
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The video shows the truck backing up, before crunching into the tall clock which then falls to the ground and shatters.
The clock was constructed in 1897 to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee, but was left shattered on the ground in Cricklade, Wiltshire around 10pm on Tuesday, according to the town council.
The town council said in a press release: “The word ‘iconic’ is overused but in this case it is certainly appropriate.
“The Clock has stood at the centre of our town for over 125 years and is seen by thousands of passing travellers every day.”
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Fortunately for fans of the 125-year-old clock, the town has already called its insurance company and residents have been told they can “rest assured” that the clock will be returned to its “full glory”.
Residents have been asked to take extra care in the area whilst the council works to make the site safe.
This is not the first time the clock has been damaged. Its face was shattered in 1945 when it was hit by a military vehicle.
The clock is not just a well-known landmark, but it is also a community staple of the town. The time of the year for the damage is particularly painful to residents who enjoy decorating the landmark for Christmas.
One Cricklade resident Kerry Whitehead said the town cannot sustain the number of lorries and the sheer amount of traffic in the area, which has a population of approximately 4,250.
Whitehead said the clock is “like part of the furniture,” and a “focal point” of the town. She described the crash as sounding like: “Massive crates falling off the back of a lorry”.