A reversing lorry was caught on camera smashing into a Grade II listed Victorian clock in Wiltshire.

The video shows the truck backing up, before crunching into the tall clock which then falls to the ground and shatters.

The clock was constructed in 1897 to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee, but was left shattered on the ground in Cricklade, Wiltshire around 10pm on Tuesday, according to the town council.

The town council said in a press release: “The word ‘iconic’ is overused but in this case it is certainly appropriate.

“The Clock has stood at the centre of our town for over 125 years and is seen by thousands of passing travellers every day.”

Read more: When do the clocks next change? Nearly half of Brits say darkness affects energy levels

Read more: Royal jewels worn by Henry VIII and Queen Victoria to go on show at Buckingham Palace