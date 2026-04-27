Lorry carrying 20 tonnes of prosecco loses load in motorway crash
Boxes of fizzy spilled across the M4 on Monday morning after a lorry and a HGV collided
Smashed bottles of prosecco caused “major disruption” on the M4 after a lorry carrying 20 tonnes of the Italian sparkling wine collided with another HGV, police said.
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Boxes of prosecco spilled across the carriageway from one of the lorries on Monday morning, leaving “significant debris” and “smashed glass throughout”, while the other lorry had its empty container dislodged, Thames Valley Police’s roads policing team said on social media.
One driver is under investigation for dangerous driving – with early indications suggesting they may have been using a mobile phone at the wheel – following the collision between junctions 13 and 14 near Newbury and Hungerford, Berkshire.
The force added that “amazingly” only person had suffered minor injuries.
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“Not quite the roadside refreshment anyone had in mind,” police said.
National Highways was alerted to the incident at 7.37am.
Recovery of the vehicles was completed by 11.30am and the debris was cleared by 12.56pm, they said.
The M4 reopened by 14.20pm following a temporary closure, during which diversion routes were put in place.
Thames Valley Police have been contacted for further comment.