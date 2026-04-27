Smashed bottles of prosecco caused “major disruption” on the M4 after a lorry carrying 20 tonnes of the Italian sparkling wine collided with another HGV, police said.

Boxes of prosecco spilled across the carriageway from one of the lorries on Monday morning, leaving “significant debris” and “smashed glass throughout”, while the other lorry had its empty container dislodged, Thames Valley Police’s roads policing team said on social media.

One driver is under investigation for dangerous driving – with early indications suggesting they may have been using a mobile phone at the wheel – following the collision between junctions 13 and 14 near Newbury and Hungerford, Berkshire.

The force added that “amazingly” only person had suffered minor injuries.

Read more: Father from Norfolk 'tried to kill three children by deliberately causing car crash', Norwich court hears

Read more: Social media influencer, 32, dies six days after being hit by car outside London nightclub