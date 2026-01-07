A lorry was left perched on a steep bank after leaving the road and smashing through a fence at an industrial estate.

Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to the scene off Glaisdale Drive East, Nottingham, shortly after 4am on Wednesday.

The lorry driver, who is aged in his 60s, was injured in the collision and taken to hospital, the force said.

Pictures of the scene show the rear end of the lorry's trailer bent upwards on a steep slope while the cab had gone through the fence and ended up near a warehouse building.