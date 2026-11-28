Los Angeles hit with 5.0 earthquake as fire department begin to assess city
The US Geological Survey initially assessed the earthquake at magnitude 5.0, before revising it down to 4.7.
A magnitude 4.7 earthquake has struck off the coast near Manhattan Beach, shaking communities across southern California and triggering an assessment by the Los Angeles Fire Department.
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The earthquake hit at about 09:30 local time on 28 November, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Its epicentre was around 3.5 miles west of Manhattan Beach.
The USGS initially assessed the earthquake at magnitude 5.0, before revising it down to 4.7.
A video shared widely on social media appears to show a plane aborting its landing at Los Angeles airport as the earthquake struck, before climbing away from the runway.
Celebrities including Lizzo also took to social media to describe their experience of the tremor.
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🚨 EARTHQUAKE AT LAX! A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Los Angeles area, and our 24/7 live cameras at LAX captured the shaking as it happened!— AIRLINE VIDEOS (@airlinevideos) November 28, 2026
Watch the moment it was captured live on the Airline Videos Live cameras on November 28th, 2026! pic.twitter.com/0qGYXcJyXs
Aftershock!? Or another earthquake?— LIZZO (@lizzo) November 28, 2026
There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage.
The Los Angeles Fire Department activated its earthquake response protocol, with crews from all 106 neighbourhood fire stations sent to assess their areas by land, air and sea.
The checks focused on critical infrastructure and locations considered at risk across the city.
The USGS early-warning system detected the quake and gave some residents a few seconds’ notice before the shaking began, telling them to “drop and cover.”
According to KTLA, the main tremor was followed by three aftershocks.
WATCH: Shattered windows seen at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after a strong earthquake struck the region. pic.twitter.com/Hbug8ba2aC— Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) November 28, 2026
A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck around 4.3 miles west-south-west of Hermosa Beach at 09:34 (local time), followed seconds later by a magnitude 2.5 aftershock about 6.2 miles west-south-west of Manhattan Beach.
A third aftershock, measuring magnitude 3.5, was recorded about 3.1 miles south-west of Manhattan Beach at 10:01.