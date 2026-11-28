A magnitude 4.7 earthquake has struck off the coast near Manhattan Beach, shaking communities across southern California and triggering an assessment by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The earthquake hit at about 09:30 local time on 28 November, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Its epicentre was around 3.5 miles west of Manhattan Beach.

The USGS initially assessed the earthquake at magnitude 5.0, before revising it down to 4.7.

A video shared widely on social media appears to show a plane aborting its landing at Los Angeles airport as the earthquake struck, before climbing away from the runway.

Celebrities including Lizzo also took to social media to describe their experience of the tremor.

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