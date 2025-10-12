Paedophile former rock star Ian Watkins was killed in prison because he refused to pay protection money and he had a ‘target on his back’ behind bars, it has been claimed.

Watkins’ ex-girlfriend said the singer had a ‘target on his back’ inside while serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences.

“It looks like it happened just after unlock, they have walked into his cell and he ends up dead.”

A source told the Mirror: “It looks like it was because he was who he was or would not pay any cash up.

He was found severely injured in his cell but could not be saved and he was pronounced dead.

The musician, 48, was killed at HMP Wakefield, West Yorkshire on Saturday morning.

Read more: Russia suspected of orchestrating major Jaguar Land Rover cyber attack

Read more: Flying backwards at 40 knots, Royal Marine sniper takes out drug smugglers’ boat with one shot

Joanne Mjadzelics, who helped expose his vile crimes, said she was “surprised it didn’t happen sooner.”

She told the Daily Mail: “He was walking around with a target on his back from the first day he entered prison.

“I have always been scared of him getting out and tracking me down or something, so this is a relief.

“I wanted him dead for a long time after everything he did.”

She said the families of his victims “will be rejoicing today.”

After his death, guitarist Lee Glaze posted online: “Thanks for the kind words,” after a fan wished them well late last night.

Yesterday two men, 25 and 43, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances and inquiries are ongoing.

A Prison Service spokesperson added: “We are aware of an incident at HMP Wakefield which took place this morning.

“We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”

Watkins was jailed in 2013 for a series of child sex crimes, including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby daughter.

He admitted two attempted rapes, sexually assaulting a child under 13, aiding and abetting the sexual assault of a child under 13, conspiring to rape a child under 13 and conspiring to sexually assault another child under 13.

He had also pleaded guilty to six counts of taking and possessing indecent images of children and one of possessing extreme pornographic images.

He had previously been stabbed at the prison in 2023, with reports at the time saying he had been taken hostage by three other inmates.