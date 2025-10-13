The 48-year-old singer was serving time for a string of child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby

Ian Watkins was killed at Wakefield prison in Yorkshire on Saturday while serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Alex Storey

Paedophile singer Ian Watkins was killed by a 'gangland brute' already behind bars for murder, it is has been alleged.

The fomer Lostprophets frontman died after being stabbed in his cell. Picture: Alamy

It is understood the younger suspect is the one who yielded the weapon and is believed to have recently entered the same wing as the paedophile. Watkins was killed after being stabbed in the neck after inmates were allowed to leave their cells on Saturday morning. He was being held on a wing housing general population rather than holding just sex offenders.

HMP Wakefield prison in Yorkshire where the paedophile rock star was killed. Picture: Alamy

A source told The Sun: "Watkins was known for paying for his security in jail. He was getting rinsed. “Someone would threaten him and he’d pay up. The killer had approached him and said 'Give me money and I’ll protect you.' "No one's clear why he then turned on him — and slit his neck.

"Watkins was getting no special protection on a wing with killers, gangsters and drug dealers. "It put him in extreme danger and it was as if he knew his time was up." It is expected that the two males will be charged and sent to another high-security jail.

Lostprophets perform At Manchester Apollo during a concert in November 2008. Picture: Getty

A prison spokesperson previously confirmed they would make no further comment during the police investigation. Watkins was jailed in 2013 for a series of child sex crimes, including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby daughter. He admitted two attempted rapes, sexually assaulting a child under 13, aiding and abetting the sexual assault of a child under 13, conspiring to rape a child under 13 and conspiring to sexually assault another child under 13.