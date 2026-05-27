A grandmother scooped £1 million on the lottery alongside her two children after playing numbers chosen by her late husband years ago.

Retired office manager Rose Tresadern, 80, from near Southend in Essex, said it felt like Derek Tresadern was “still looking out for us”.

Former business analyst Mr Tresadern was 83 years old when he died following a short illness last year, not long after the couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Mrs Tresadern, together with children Barry Tresadern, 52, and 57-year-old Julie Tresadern, decided to continue playing Mr Tresadern’s Lotto numbers every week in their family syndicate.

Their numbers one, four, 12, 15 and 39, and the bonus ball, 48, came up in the draw on April 18 as they matched five main numbers out of six and the bonus ball.

Mrs Tresadern plans to use some of her share of the £1 million winnings to move to a retirement home better suited to her mobility issues, and some on a new ring to remind her of her late husband.

“We carried on playing the numbers because they reminded us of Derek,” said Mrs Tresadern.

“Winning £1 million never even crossed our minds.