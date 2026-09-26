Lotto player scoops £5.8m jackpot in Saturday draw
The winner bagged the third jackpot so far this month
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A Lotto ticketholder has scooped a huge £5.8 million jackpot in Saturday’s draw, with three others scooping £1 million each.
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The winner bagged the third jackpot so far in September, after a £12 million win in the draw on September 12, three days after one player scooped £7.8 million.
Saturday’s National Lottery Lotto winning numbers were:
Round 1: 22, 27, 38, 42, 47, 59 and the Bonus Ball was 31.
Round 2: 11, 15, 17, 31, 38, 46 and the Bonus Ball was 43.
The jackpot winner matched all six main numbers, while the three ticket-holders who matched five of six and the Bonus Ball got £1 million each.
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Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn – operator of the National Lottery – said: “As summer draws to a close, Lotto is continuing to deliver life-changing wins with a lucky ticket-holder scooping the entire £5.8 million jackpot in tonight’s draw.
“And there’s even more good news, as a further three millionaires were made after three ticket-holders matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball.
“Don’t forget to check your tickets, as you could be celebrating a life-changing Lotto win.”
In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, no one matched all five to win the top prize of £175,000.
The winning Thunderball numbers were 04, 07, 12, 17, 37 and the Thunderball was 11.
No players matched all five numbers and the Thunderball to win the top £500,000 prize, but three players bagged £5,000 for matching the five numbers.