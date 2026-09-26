The winner bagged the third jackpot so far this month

The winner bagged the third jackpot so far in September. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A Lotto ticketholder has scooped a huge £5.8 million jackpot in Saturday’s draw, with three others scooping £1 million each.

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The winner bagged the third jackpot so far in September, after a £12 million win in the draw on September 12, three days after one player scooped £7.8 million. Saturday’s National Lottery Lotto winning numbers were: Round 1: 22, 27, 38, 42, 47, 59 and the Bonus Ball was 31. Round 2: 11, 15, 17, 31, 38, 46 and the Bonus Ball was 43. The jackpot winner matched all six main numbers, while the three ticket-holders who matched five of six and the Bonus Ball got £1 million each. Read more: King 'giddily elated like a lottery winner' after Diana died, Earl Spencer's memoir claims Read more: UK ticket-holder wins £111m EuroMillions jackpot

The jackpot winner matched all six main numbers, while the three ticket-holders who matched five of six and the Bonus Ball got £1 million each. Picture: Alamy

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn – operator of the National Lottery – said: “As summer draws to a close, Lotto is continuing to deliver life-changing wins with a lucky ticket-holder scooping the entire £5.8 million jackpot in tonight’s draw. “And there’s even more good news, as a further three millionaires were made after three ticket-holders matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball. “Don’t forget to check your tickets, as you could be celebrating a life-changing Lotto win.” In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, no one matched all five to win the top prize of £175,000.

In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, no one matched all five to win the top prize of £175,000. Picture: Alamy