The 25-year-old Bristol wing will not be appearing in the game on Saturday afternoon

Louis Rees-Zammit has been ruled out of Saturday's Wales-Japan game in the Nations Championship. Picture: Majestic Media Ltd/Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit has been ruled out of the squad ahead of their game against Japan on Saturday at Twickenham over illness.

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Rees-Zammit was initially named in the starting side on Thursday. but has been replaced by Scarlets wing Ellis Mee. Ospreys back Tom Rogers has also been added to the bench. The 25-year-old Bristol wing has started all three games in November until now and has been in excellent form, with the news of his absence coming as a blow to the squad. The game is set for a 13:10 kick-off at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham on Saturday. Read more: Kimi Antonelli has the edge in second practice ahead of Qatar Grand Prix Read more: Tyson Fury cleared to fight Anthony Joshua after concerns about mental health brushed off

Japan and Wales flags outside the ground, with the action set to kick off just after 1pm. Picture: Action Plus Sports Images/Alamy

It comes amid disappointment around the low numbers in attendance throughout the Nations Championship games, with Ireland coach Andy Farrell saying he was disappointed Ireland’s recent 38-14 victory over Australia was played in front of a small crowd. "I love what they’re trying to do. I love the razzmatazz and coming into the ground it felt different. It felt like it was trying to be like an event, like a concert," he said. "It was just a shame that we couldn’t get the people through the door. The pre-match hype looked fantastic on the TV – from what I saw in the dressing room anyway."

Ireland's players celebrate at the end of the Nations Championship rugby match between Ireland and Australia at Twickenham in London, despite concerns over the number of empty seats from their coach. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy