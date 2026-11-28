Louis Rees-Zammit ruled out of Wales squad ahead of Nations Championship face off with Japan
The 25-year-old Bristol wing will not be appearing in the game on Saturday afternoon
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Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit has been ruled out of the squad ahead of their game against Japan on Saturday at Twickenham over illness.
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Rees-Zammit was initially named in the starting side on Thursday. but has been replaced by Scarlets wing Ellis Mee.
Ospreys back Tom Rogers has also been added to the bench.
The 25-year-old Bristol wing has started all three games in November until now and has been in excellent form, with the news of his absence coming as a blow to the squad.
The game is set for a 13:10 kick-off at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham on Saturday.
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It comes amid disappointment around the low numbers in attendance throughout the Nations Championship games, with Ireland coach Andy Farrell saying he was disappointed Ireland’s recent 38-14 victory over Australia was played in front of a small crowd.
"I love what they’re trying to do. I love the razzmatazz and coming into the ground it felt different. It felt like it was trying to be like an event, like a concert," he said.
"It was just a shame that we couldn’t get the people through the door. The pre-match hype looked fantastic on the TV – from what I saw in the dressing room anyway."
Only 32,000 tickets were sold for day one of the three-day event, forcing the entire top tier to be closed off, with even fewer fans attending the curtain raiser between Fiji and Italy.
Organisers had acknowledged attracting supporters to Friday’s two matches would be challenging given the timings and the fact the line-up for the six finals was only settled at the end of the pool stage six days earlier.
Around 65,000 tickets have been sold for the Saturday and Sunday programmes headlined by England taking on New Zealand and the grand final between France and South Africa.