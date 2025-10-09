Payne died at the age of 31 in October last year after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson on stage during the 2016 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Louis Tomlinson has revealed Niall Horan informed him about the death of the pair's former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, saying "we all looked up to him".

Louis Tomlinson (centre) after the funeral service for One Direction singer Liam Payne. Picture: Alamy

"I had the same feeling that I had with Felicite, and I think anyone has this when they're around someone who's struggling; my 150 per cent wasn't nearly enough. "And that's when it's my own arrogance thinking that I could have helped really, because it was so much deeper than what I could have done for him. He was definitely struggling at that time in his life." A post-mortem examination report said Payne died of multiple traumas and "internal and external haemorrhage" after falling from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires. At the time, Tomlinson shared an Instagram post in which he said he was "beyond devastated" to have "lost a brother".

"When I put up my post about him, I really wanted him to be remembered the way that he should be remembered," Tomlinson told Bartlett. "I could just go on and talk all day about how amazing he was, but I think we all looked up to him." Tomlinson also revealed that Payne had been campaigning for a One Direction reunion, but he said it would not feel "right". "Never say never... but I'm just not sure it would be right to (Payne)," Tomlinson said. "Say for the sake of argument, 25 year's time, it's like a f****** Oasis thing, they offer us an arm and a leg, and they're like, 'Come back and do this many shows', I don't know. "(Payne's death) just completely put a pin in all of that. "And the irony is, there was no one campaigning for One Direction to get back more than Liam. I would say I came in a close second."

Liam Payne was pushing for a One Direction reunion . Picture: Alamy