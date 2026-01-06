Louise Thompson said she has started fertility treatment in a bid to have another baby.

However, Thompson said she and partner Ryan Libbey finally feel ready to have a second child and she has started injections to aid her fertility.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 35, nearly lost her life while delivering her son Leo in November 2021 and has subsequently suffered from PTSD.

Read More: Made in Chelsea star opens up about his health anxiety after liver and kidney failure

Read More: Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson breaks silence following emergency surgery after septic shock

Writing on her Substack in a post titled: "All I want for 2026... is a baby!" she said: "The truth is, I've sat on this desire to expand our family for a long time. It's not a 2026 - let's chuck a whole bunch of stuff on my Pinterest board and hope for the best kind of goal! It's been on my periphery for as long as I can remember.

"I've always wanted to have kids. I actually wanted to have a big family, which meant a lot of kids.

"Ryan and I both feel very fortunate to be best friends with our siblings, so it felt like an obvious choice to have more of them. I never put myself in the one-and-done camp. But then ... I got sick. And then there has been this glaringly obvious delay in the family-building department."

Thompson ended up having an emergency caesarean section because her baby's head became wedged in her pelvis during the late stages of labour.

The NHS medical team operated for three hours to stop a haemorrhage while Thompson was awake and not under general anaesthetic.

PTSD episodes left her screaming in bed and paralysed.

Thompson also got a stoma bag after a total colectomy to remove her colon as she has a chronic bowel condition.

She suffers from ulcerative colitis, which leads to parts of the gut becoming swollen, inflamed and ulcerated, and lupus, a chronic autoimmune condition that has left her with exhaustion and joint pain.

Thompson wrote that she had "good fertility" before her son Leo was born but afterwards did not have a period for a year.

She had a number of surgeries which found her uterus was glued together by scar tissue.

She said she was also diagnosed with hydrosalpinx - a condition where a fallopian tube becomes blocked and swells with watery fluid.

Thompson revealed she signed up for a surrogacy Facebook group two years ago but did not confirm if she is considering using a surrogate to have another child.

She added: "I'd love to continue throwing words onto the page because I have a million things jumping into my head, and so much knowledge to share re: what we're actually doing/what we've already tried but my phone alarm has just gone off signalling that I need to go and take 187.5ml of menopur, so I'll have to save those updates for next time."

Menopur is a prescription fertility medication which stimulates the follicles in the ovaries, with the aim of an egg developing within each follicle.

Thompson has written a book about her health struggles, Lucky, which was published in 2024.