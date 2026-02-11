The former Made In Chelsea star, 35, nearly lost her life while delivering her son Leo in November 2021 and has subsequently suffered from PTSD

Conservative MP Theo Clarke (left) and Louise Thompson outside the Houses of Parliament, Westminster, as they call for the appointment of a Maternity Commissioner to improve maternity care for mothers and babies. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Louise Thompson has said she is “demanding accountability” from the Government after leading a protest calling for improved maternity care for mothers and babies.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 35, nearly lost her life while delivering her son Leo in November 2021 and has subsequently suffered from PTSD. Thompson took to College Green alongside Conservative MP Theo Clarke on Wednesday, campaigning for the appointment of a maternity commissioner and a national maternity strategy to be put in place. She said: “We stood outside Parliament today because the Government’s ‘wait and see’ approach is costing lives. “Failing maternity services are a national scandal, ruining the health of mums and babies through a lack of basic care. “We aren’t just here to share our trauma, we are here to demand the accountability that only a commissioner can provide.” Read more: ‘It hurts our heart he can’t be who he should have been’: Mothers left ‘traumatised’ by the state of maternity care in Wales Read more: Maternity failings branded 'unacceptable' as probe reveals decades of ignored warnings

Conservative MP Theo Clarke (centre left) and Louise Thompson (centre right) with campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament, Westminster, as they call for the appointment of a Maternity Commissioner to improve maternity care for mothers and babies. Picture: Alamy

Following the protest, Health Secretary Wes Streeting agreed to meet with Thompson and Ms Clarke to discuss the petition they started last year which has received more than 140,000 signatures, calling to improve maternity care in the UK. Ms Clarke, who led the UK’s Birth Trauma Inquiry in 2024 alongside Independent MP Rosie Duffield, said: “Only a maternity commissioner can bring the expertise maternity services desperately need if we are to turn the tide on this national scandal and protect mums and babies in our maternity units. “This protest was loud and clear: mums are demanding no more reports and recommendations but action to really tackle the failings we all know exist and only a maternity commissioner can address.”

Louise Thompson at The Fashion Awards 2025 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025. Picture: Matt Crossick/WWD via Getty Images