How a masked gang stole Napoleon's jewellery from the Louvre in just seven minutes
The suspected thieves reportedly escaped on a motor-scooter through the streets of Paris.
A masked gang broke into the Louvre and stole priceless jewellery that once belonged to Napoleon Bonaparte’s family.
It took just seven minutes for the group of men to take nine items including a necklace, brooch and tiara.
How did the break-in unfold?
Not long after the museum opened at 9.30am yesterday, the gang entered the Apollo Gallery at a site where construction was taking place.
They deployed a van-mounted extendable ladder to enter the museum on the Seine River side.
The men forced open a window, before quickly smashing display cases, grabbing the jewellery and leaving.
The entire crime took just seven minutes to carry out.
It took place at the museum’s Apollo Gallery, in the Denon wing where part of the French crown jewels are displayed beneath a ceiling painted by King Louis XIV’s court artist.
At least four men, including one man in a high-vis jacket, carried out the burglary.
Two of the men drove a grey Mitsubishi van to the scene with the other two following on high-powered scooters.
Once inside, the men threatened security guards with the angle grinders they used to break the display cases.
After the burglary, the men fled on scooters, leaving the van behind.
Police found two angle grinders at the scene, as well as a blow torch, gloves and a blanket.
After the raid, the museum was closed for the rest of the day.
What was stolen?
The items that were stolen include a number of pieces that make up the French crown jewels.
The gang stole a sapphire necklace, earrings and a tiara that belonged to Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense.
An emerald necklace and earrings belonging to Empress Marie-Louise, the second wife of Napoleon Bonaparte, which were given to her as a wedding present were also taken.
A brooch belonging to Napoleon III’s wife, Empress Eugenie was also taken, as well as a large diamond corsage bow which was bought from a private owner in the US for £5.8 million in 2008.
Le Parisien newspaper reported that one of the items taken was the Eugénie Crown. However, the gang appear to have dropped and broken it while making their escape.
According to the Louvre’s website, the crown features golden eagles and is covered in 1,354 diamonds and 56 emeralds.
What is the status of the investigation?
A manhunt is under way for the gang. Police have not confirmed the nationality of the men but have said they are not ruling out that the raiders were from outside France.
The investigation is underway into ‘theft and criminal conspiracy to commit a crime’ and efforts are proceeding at pace to track down those responsible.
The monetary value of the stolen items is still being assessed.
Ariel Weil, the mayor of Paris Centre, told Le Parisien that the unexpected closure of the museum and surrounding area, which has been cordoned off, is causing a major disruption to public order.
He said: “It’s a shock… It’s been a movie script up until now. It’s hard to imagine that it’s seemingly so easy to rob the Louvre.”
France’s interior ministry said in a statement: “The investigation has begun, and a detailed list of the stolen items is being compiled. Beyond their market value, these items have priceless heritage and historical value.”
According to Le Parisien, the largest diamond and centrepiece of the Apollo Gallery, the Regent, which weighs over 140 carats, was not stolen.
The museum delayed opening during a June staff walkout over overcrowding and chronic understaffing. Unions have warned that mass tourism strains security and visitor management.
It was not immediately clear whether staffing levels played any role in Sunday’s theft.