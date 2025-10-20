The suspected thieves reportedly escaped on a motor-scooter through the streets of Paris.

Forensic investigators at the scene of the break-in. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A masked gang broke into the Louvre and stole priceless jewellery that once belonged to Napoleon Bonaparte’s family.

It took just seven minutes for the group of men to take nine items including a necklace, brooch and tiara. How did the break-in unfold? Not long after the museum opened at 9.30am yesterday, the gang entered the Apollo Gallery at a site where construction was taking place.

The tiara, necklace and one earring were taken from the Queen Marie Amelie sapphire set. Picture: Louvre

The Empress Eugenie tiara stolen from the Louvre. Picture: Louvre

A ladder is seen with scientific police working beneath it at the Louvre museum. Picture: Getty

Empress Marie Louise's emerald necklace and earrings. Picture: Louvre

They deployed a van-mounted extendable ladder to enter the museum on the Seine River side. The men forced open a window, before quickly smashing display cases, grabbing the jewellery and leaving.

Police said the gang used a ladder to break in through a window. Picture: Getty

It took place at the museum’s Apollo Gallery, in the Denon wing where part of the French crown jewels are displayed beneath a ceiling painted by King Louis XIV’s court artist. At least four men, including one man in a high-vis jacket, carried out the burglary.

Two of the men drove a grey Mitsubishi van to the scene with the other two following on high-powered scooters. Once inside, the men threatened security guards with the angle grinders they used to break the display cases. After the burglary, the men fled on scooters, leaving the van behind.

The Empress Eugenie brooch. Picture: Louvre

Police found two angle grinders at the scene, as well as a blow torch, gloves and a blanket. After the raid, the museum was closed for the rest of the day.

Police Crime scene officers gesture at the foot of a furniture elevator used in a robbery at the Louvre Museum. Picture: Getty

What was stolen? The items that were stolen include a number of pieces that make up the French crown jewels. The gang stole a sapphire necklace, earrings and a tiara that belonged to Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense. An emerald necklace and earrings belonging to Empress Marie-Louise, the second wife of Napoleon Bonaparte, which were given to her as a wedding present were also taken. A brooch belonging to Napoleon III’s wife, Empress Eugenie was also taken, as well as a large diamond corsage bow which was bought from a private owner in the US for £5.8 million in 2008. Le Parisien newspaper reported that one of the items taken was the Eugénie Crown. However, the gang appear to have dropped and broken it while making their escape. According to the Louvre’s website, the crown features golden eagles and is covered in 1,354 diamonds and 56 emeralds.

Visitors check jewelry in the Apollo Gallery of the Louvre museum earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

What is the status of the investigation? A manhunt is under way for the gang. Police have not confirmed the nationality of the men but have said they are not ruling out that the raiders were from outside France. The investigation is underway into ‘theft and criminal conspiracy to commit a crime’ and efforts are proceeding at pace to track down those responsible. The monetary value of the stolen items is still being assessed. Ariel Weil, the mayor of Paris Centre, told Le Parisien that the unexpected closure of the museum and surrounding area, which has been cordoned off, is causing a major disruption to public order.

Police officers block an access to the Louvre museum after a robbery. Picture: Alamy

He said: “It’s a shock… It’s been a movie script up until now. It’s hard to imagine that it’s seemingly so easy to rob the Louvre.” France’s interior ministry said in a statement: “The investigation has begun, and a detailed list of the stolen items is being compiled. Beyond their market value, these items have priceless heritage and historical value.”

Crowds gather around the Mona Lisa, one of the museum's priceless works of art. Picture: Alamy