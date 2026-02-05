The Louvre has released photos of the crown of French Empress Eugenie which was sdamaged in a raid. Picture: LOUVRE MUSEUM

By Flaminia Luck

The Louvre Museum has released images of a pricelss crown was left crushed after being dropped by thieves during a raid last October.

The daring daylight robbery saw €88m worth of jewels, including historical French treasures, from diamonds belonging to Louis XIV, to French Crown Jewels belonging to Napoleon, his wife, and his successors. The world-renowned museum has now issued the first photographs of the crown of the French Empress Eugenie since the theft. The item was later found outside the museum, damaged but recoverable.

The crown is missing one of eight golden eagles that adorned it but retains its 56 emeralds and all but 10 of its 1,354 diamonds. Picture: Louvre Museum

The thieves tried to remove the 19th Century diadem through a narrow hole they sawed in its glass display case. The crown is now missing one of eight golden eagles that adorned it but has kept 56 emeralds and all but 10 of its 1,354 diamonds. The Louvre added crown would be restored to its original state "without the need for reconstruction".

One of the crown's golden eagles is missing. Picture: Louvre Museum