The Paris museum made global news after Sunday's raid

The Lourve officially reopened on Wednesday after the heist on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Louvre museum has reopened to the public three days after crown jewels worth an estimated €88m were stolen in a heist.

A group of masked men broke into the museum on Sunday morning and plucked jewels from display cases during a seven-minute raid. The stolen items included a tiara, necklace and earring from the sapphire set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense. It has now been revealed the items may have been worth roughly £76m. Read more: 'The deed is done': Hope fades for stolen Louvre jewels after experts warn items may 'never be seen intact again' Read more: Louvre security chief accused of being 'diversity hire' after brazen crown jewels heist

Police had been guarding outside the Louvre museum since Sunday. Picture: Getty

Hundreds of visitors waited outside the prestigious museum on Wednesday as they waited for barriers to be lifted to welcome them back inside. However, the Apollo Room, where the heist took place, remains closed. The building isn't usually open on Tuesdays anyway, but has been totally shut off since Sunday while investigations were carried out. After breaking in, the suspects jumped onto a motor scooter to escape.

Empress Eugénie's tiara was a gift from her husband Napoleon III, in the mid-19th century. It's one of the 'priceless' pieces of jewellery stolen in the Louvre heist. Picture: Alamy

Parisian prosecutor Laure Beccuau gave an update on Tuesday, where she said around 100 investigators were helping the police find the men, believed to be three or four in number, and the gems. On Wednesday, the country's President Emmanuel Macron called for an 'acceleration" of increased security measures at the museum. Macron announced a six-year renovation of the Louvre earlier this year, which will include money for security upgrades. The comments come after the Louvre's head of security, Dominique Buffin, came under fire following the heist.

Police officers collect evidence near the basket lift used by thieves. Picture: Alamy

The 46-year-old's appointment last year cemented her as the first female to take the role but critics have since branded it a "diversity hire." Marion Maréchal, leader of the far-right Identity–Liberties party, wrote on social media: "[Culture minister] Rachida Dati must demand the immediate resignation of the museum’s director Laurence Des Cars and the security chief Dominique Buffin, whom she appointed... as part of a feminisation policy." She accused the museum of prioritising gender over ability, adding: "Evidently at the cost of forgoing competence and endangering the cultural heritage of our nation."

Dominique Buffin, who started her role in March 2024. Picture: X @MuseeLouvre