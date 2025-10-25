Experts say time is running out to recover the stolen Louvre jewels, with detectives suspecting the thefts involved a Louvre insider.

The abandoned cherry picker the gang used to scale the side of the Louvre and get in through a window. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Louvre detectives have voiced their belief that the £76million broad daylight jewellery heist was an 'inside job'.

Fleeing with the historical artefacts as part of the broad daylight raid, questions were instantly raised over the group's knowledge of the building - including targeting a location not covered by security cameras and knowing the external window alarms were not armed. Making off in just seven minutes and fleeing on mopeds after returning to street level, the jewels have not been seen since, amid concerns they may have already been broken down and sold. Detectives investigating the case have now revealed their suspicions that the heist was, as many suspected, an inside job. A source told the Telegraph: “There is digital forensic evidence that shows there was cooperation with one of the museum’s security guards and the thieves. According to French detectives, police now have evidence that "a member of museum security team was in contact with" suspected thieves. Read more: Jewellery stolen in Louvre heist was not insured because premiums were too expensive Read more: Moment killer confesses to cops after murdering stepdaughter and her husband before taking their children to McDonald's

🔴ALERTE INFO : Premières images du casse du Louvre à Paris : on y voit les cambrioleurs s’enfuir à bord d’un monte-charge avant de prendre la fuite à scooter. pic.twitter.com/MQ0uHEacZw — Les Spectateurs (@SpectateursFr) October 22, 2025

“Sensitive information was passed on about the museum’s security which is how they were aware of the breach,” the source added. With the thieves yet to be formally identified, the source added that current evidence includes recordings and text messages. Video footage emerged earlier in the week of the gang slowly descending from the internationally renowned gallery on a cherry picker in broad daylight. Harnessing the worldwide attention, the lift's manufacturer put out a tongue-in-cheek advert suggesting their equipment had other uses. In the footage, passers-by can be seen walking beside the River Seine. Further footage shot by Louvre visitors shows the men targeting the museum's glass cases with chainsaws.

The video footage was reportedly taken on a security guard’s mobile phone.

The video shows one of the gang already in motorbike gear including a helmet ready to ride off. In further embarrassment for French officials, it emerged today that none of the crown jewels stolen from the Louvre were covered by insurance because the premiums on the 'priceless goods' were too high.

Empress Eugénie's tiara was a gift from her husband Napoleon III, in the mid-19th century. It's one of the 'priceless' pieces of jewellery stolen in the Louvre heist. Picture: Alamy

How the thieves made their get away in broad daylight in just 7 minutes. Picture: Getty Images

It has now been revealed that France will not receive any payout from the heist, as the precious jewels were nearly impossible for insurers to appraise. Similar to many public museums, the Louvre is self-insured and absorbs any costs related to loss, theft and damage. A spokesman for the museum said: “The state acts as its own insurer when national museums’ works are in their typical place of conservation.” The ministry of culture added that the insurance premiums for the pieces would be astronomical, as the Lourve holds tens of thousands of works and is unlikely to sell its masterpieces. Insurance is normally only acquired for these items when they are being transported between other museums. The Crown Jewels of the UK – which include “priceless” artefacts such as the Coronation Regalia, sceptres, swords and rings – are also not insured.

Museum goers inside the golden room which holds the French Crown Jewels in the Louvre Museum in Paris, stolen during the raid. Picture: Alamy

The theft has sparked anger and soul-searching over how France protects its most prized treasures. As a result, the Louvre’s president Laurence des Cars submitted her resignation, which was rejected by Emmanuel Macron. The heist has raised fresh questions about how well France protects its cultural treasures. The Louvre is the world’s most-visited museum, welcoming more than eight million people a year – yet experts say its defences lag behind newer institutions. But culture minister Rachida Dati said there were no faults in the museum's security during the multi-million-pound heist. "The Louvre museum’s security apparatus did not fail, that is a fact,” she told France’s National Assembly on Tuesday. Ms Dati said questions should now turn to the policing of the nearby roads and how the thieves were able to enter through a window using an extendable ladder mounted on a truck. "Perhaps we should be asking ourselves questions, and this is something we are discussing with the minister of the interior, but also with the Paris City Hall, about public highway security, which did not exist at this stage,” she said.

The Lourve officially reopened on Wednesday after the heist on Sunday. Picture: Alamy