The suspected thieves reportedly escaped on a motor-scooter through the streets of Paris.

French police officers stand in front of the Louvre Museum after a robbery in Paris, France, on October 19, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A gang of chainsaw-wielding thieves have broken into France's iconic Louvre museum, stealing eight pieces of "priceless" Napoleon-era jewellery in the process.

Multiple masked men broke into the museum on Sunday morning before opening time and plucked jewels from display cases in a heist that lasted seven minutes. The French culture ministry has since named the stolen items, which included a tiara, necklace and earring from the sapphire set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense. The robbers also stole an emerald necklace, a pair of emerald earrings and a brooch known as the "reliquary brooch" from the Empress Marie Louise set, as well as the tiara and a large corsage bow of Empress Eugenie. A ninth item was also stolen but recovered at the Louvre, the Paris prosecutor said. Read more: Police 'not responsible' for helping America's Got Talent star track down stolen luggage after thieves strike outside London station Read more: 'I will finish you': Moment road vigilante Cycling Mikey confronts two 'mobile phone thieves' on e-bikes

A ladder is seen with scientific police working beneath it at the Louvre museum. Picture: Getty

The robbers used a mechanised list against the side of the building before breaking a window into the Apollo Gallery. After stealing the eight items, they fled the Louvre on motorbikes. The men, suspected to be three or four in number, then jumped onto a motor scooter to escape.

Security and members of the public locked inside the Louvre after its robbery today #louvre #paris #robbery pic.twitter.com/ai6v4htlmy — tom (@whatyouthinktom) October 19, 2025

Members of the public appeared to be locked inside following the robbery as police sweep the galleries. French culture minister Rachida Dati said she was on-site with "museum teams and police" investigating the robbery at one the world's most famous museums. "No injuries to report," she confirmed on social media.

Police Crime scene officers gesture at the foot of a furniture elevator used in a robbery at the Louvre Museum. Picture: Getty

Musée du Louvre confirmed the closure on X, writing "the Museum will remain closed today for exceptional reasons". French interior minister Laurent Nunez described the items stolen as "priceless." "They broke a window and went towards several display cases where they stole jewellery," he said. "These are jewels that have genuine heritage value and are, in fact, priceless."

Visitors check jewelry in the Apollo Gallery of the Louvre museum earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

Police officers block an access to the Louvre museum after a robbery. Picture: Alamy

The museum is home to some of history's most iconic works of art. Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, the ancient Greek sculpture Venus de Milo, and the Hellenistic sculpture Winged Victory of Samothrace can be found in the Parisian gallery.