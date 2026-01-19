CCTV shows security hesitating on what to do while the suspects smash their way through the glass cases

French Police officers seal off the entrance to the Louvre Museum after it was robbed last October. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

This is the moment guards at the Louvre museum stood back, huddled in the corner holding barrier posts while thieves ransacked £76million worth of jewellery.

CCTV from the heist shows one of the brazen thieves wearing a hi-viz jacket smashing his way through a glass display with his fist before stealing some of the high-value ornaments. The video, obtained by France Info, also shows him working together with another suspect to break their way into a second case, where they steal more valuable jewellery before making off from the scene. Guards in the room appear to be seen to huddle in the corner while hesitating on what to next while holding barrier posts. Read more: Woes continue for Louvre museum as water leak damages rare books Read more: Four more people arrested as police hunt £77m Louvre jewel raiders

🔴 DOCUMENT FRANCETV. Casse du Louvre : les images exclusives du vol des bijoux, captées par la vidéosurveillance de la galerie d'Apollon pic.twitter.com/yDnXjsFbR0 — franceinfo (@franceinfo) January 18, 2026

One can be seen to make a telephone call while another grabs a rope stanchion and takes a few steps toward the robbers before changing his mind. The raid took place in October and saw almost £77 million worth of jewels stolen from the Paris landmark. The haul included a diamond and emerald necklace Napoleon gave to Empress Marie-Louise, as well as jewels tied to 19th-century Queens Marie-Amelie and Hortense, and Empress Eugenie's pearl and diamond tiara. The four suspects, residents of the northern suburbs of Paris and of African origin, have been arrested and charged with staging the heist, but the items have never been recovered.

Footage obtained by France Info show two of the men smash their way through glass cases. Picture: Social Media

The thieves were in and out after just four minutes, and later told police that the guards threatened them with electric cutting discs. A helmet left at the scene was linked to one of the men just days after the break-in, with prosecutors revealing two of the men partially admitted their role. The museum came under pressure in the aftermath after it was revealed the museum's video surveillance system password was simply 'LOURVE', confidential documents allegedly revealed.

French authorities give a press conference regarding the opening of a judicial investigation into the Louvre museum jewellery heist. Picture: Alamy

In November, structural weaknesses also prompted the partial closure of one of the galleries hosting Greek vases and offices. It has since moved some of its most precious jewels to the Bank of France. Speaking on Sunday, France's culture minister Rachida Dati said that personnel changes were imminent. She gave no details, but the museum's director Laurence des Cars has been under fire over failures in the museum’s security.