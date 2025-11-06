Another key piece of software used by the Louvre, published by tech company Thales, simply had the password "THALES".

Following the sensational October 18 heist, French newspaper Libération disclosed the museum's shocking cybersecurity practices, which critics say are "basically one step above 'password'".

It is not clear yet whether these weaknesses contributed to the high-profile robbery last month, which saw $102 million (£76 million) worth of crown jewels stolen from the museum in broad daylight.

The news has shocked the cybersecurity world, with one tech fan joking: "If you ever have impostor syndrome, just remember that the security password for The Louvre was "louvre"."

The weak password set up was revealed after a string of security reviews conducted by the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI).

ANSSI was called in to audit the museum's critical IT systems in 2014.

These systems - which control the alarms, access control, and video surveillance - were seen as susceptible to a cyberattack, with the protections of this infrastructure labelled "trivial".

The Louvre was warned that "an attacker who manages to take control of it would be able to facilitate damage or even theft of artworks".

Alongside these outrageously weak passwords, the museum was also running an outdated version of Windows.

In 2017, ANSSI warned that, while the museum 'has thus far been relatively spared, it can no longer ignore the potential threat of an attack whose consequences could prove dramatic".