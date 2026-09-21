The British Normandy Memorial, for which he was an ambassador, announced his death on Sunday

Veteran Ken Hay has died at 101, here pictured at a ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, France, to mark the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Normandy veteran Ken Hay, who survived capture just weeks after D-Day and spent years educating children about the war, has died aged 101.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The British Normandy Memorial, for which he was an ambassador, announced his death on Sunday, saying he “gave everything to support the Trust’s work in sharing the message of Remembrance”. “His passion for education was unwavering,” the organisation said in a statement on social media. “The countless schoolchildren whose lives he touched with his stories of courage and resilience nicknamed him ‘Grandad Ken’. “We extend our most sincere condolences to Ken’s sons Chris and Jeremy, all the Hay family and his very many friends. “Ken Hay MBE Leg d’Hon. An extraordinary gentleman whose remarkable life will never be forgotten.” Mr Hay, from Upminster in East London, served in the 4th Dorset infantry regiment and landed at Courseulles-sur-Mer days after the Allied invasion of Normandy. Read more: Head teachers demand Government halts graded Ofsted inspections, as union warns they could pose 'risk to life' Read more: 'Not a surprise to them': Harry and William know about King's comments after Diana's death, Earl Spencer claims

Ken (pictured right) and his brother Bill, who served in the same platoon as him. Picture: British Normandy Memorial

He was captured during a night patrol on July 7-8 and was taken to Zabrze in Poland, where he was put to work as a prisoner of war in a coal mine. Speaking to the Press Association in 2024 about his capture, Mr Hay recalled his first feelings were of “dread” and “fear”. “We went out on night patrol, was supposed to be doing a blow up of a self-propelled gun in no man’s land, but in fact, it was behind their lines,” Mr Hay said. “So they let us through and then very unfriendly, they sealed it and wouldn’t let us back, so we had a battle. “We had 30 went out on our patrol, 16 including my brother, who was a corporal, got back, five of us got captured and then presumably nine got killed.” As the Russians approached, the prisoners were marched to a new location, approximately 1,000 miles away, during which many of them died.

Veteran Ken Hay (centre) during a ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, France, to mark the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings. Picture: Alamy

D-Day veteran and Ambassador for the British Normandy Memorial, Ken Hay, then 99, at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer. Picture: Alamy

During the three-month march, Mr Hay said he once “lay down to die” after it became too painful to continue, but two friends turned back for him and lifted him with an “arm around each shoulder”. Eventually they were liberated by American troops and Mr Hay returned to the UK, via Reims, on May 4 1945. Recalling the moment he made it to his mother’s house in Barking, he said: “They came running down the road to greet me. “They were having breakfast, I’d had breakfast with the Army, so I just had a cup of tea with them and we all went off to mass. “I’m a Catholic, and we all went off to mass and I was home in time for VE Day on the 8th of May.”

Veterans Ken Hay (left) and Henry Rice arriving for a ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, France, to mark the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings. Picture: Alamy