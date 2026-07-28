The couple beat Jasmine Muller and Kavan Murphy, and Angelista Gunda and Simba Kudyiwa, who came in second and third.

Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi were crowned the winners of Love Island UK 2026. Picture: Shutterstock

By Georgia Bell

The winners of Love Island UK 2026 have been crowned as Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi in a twist-filled series that kept audiences guessing right up until the very end.

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The couple beat Jasmine Muller and Kavan Murphy, and Angelista Gunda and Simba Kudyiwa, who came in second and third. Winner Julia was visibly shocked, thanking those who had voted for them, saying: "I just didn't think coming into Casa [Amor] I'd be stood here." When asked by host Maya Jama what she planned to spend the £50,000 prize money on, she revealed that she wanted Lorenzo to move in with her after she returned home. Ahead of the live final, Lorenzo told Maya he had “never met someone who feels so well matched to me", discussing Julia. Read more: Carly Simon 'learning how to live' with Parkinson's disease as she shares heartbreaking health update Read more: Wildlife presenter and comedian Bill Oddie dies aged 85

The 28-year-old business owner, who appeared in the villa on day one of the competition, said he felt like he "manifested" meeting 26-year-old Julia. The couple met in Casa Amor, the other villa which appears later in the show to test couples with new arrivals. Julia confessed she felt an "instant spark" when she met Lorenzo and called their relationship "seriously unserious".

Other couples expressed similar sentiments about their partners in the final. Jasmine, a 27-year-old fashion business owner, said she had been attracted to 21-year-old Kavan's "aura". Kavan had been sent in as a bombshell and was revealed to be the brother of day-one islander Aiden Murphy. Fans commented that it reminded them of popular Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty, which centres around a love triangle involving two siblings. Kavan said he “couldn’t be luckier” to have been on the show with his brother and to have met Jasmine. Simba told Maya he planned to celebrate nurse Angelista’s 25th birthday when they left the villa, which is on Tuesday.

For the first time in the show’s history, just three couples made it to the final after multiple shock twists sent shockwaves through the villa. The first of which was bringing former islanders on to vote for the couple they believed should be dumped from the villa – choosing Mica Harris and Samraj Toor. The pair were then made to select the other couple they felt should leave – selecting Yasmin Hadlow and Tommy Stagg. Tommy told Yasmin: "I've got you and that's all I care about." Other surprises popped up throughout the series – bombshells Yasmin and George Knight were given the power to dump contestants Ellie Chadwick and Samraj from the villa. It was later revealed that they were not actually going home and were instead sent on dates with two new bombshells.

Islander Priya Jaswal was also under heat this series after lashing out at dumped islander Elicia Bailey. After discovering Elicia had called her the “biggest game player” on Love Island: Aftersun, she said she should “go back” to her job at National Rail instead of appearing on the follow-up show. Kavan hit back, saying there’s "nothing wrong with working on the National Rail". The footage circulated online and prompted a social media response from the RMT Union, which represents rail workers, who shared clips of people working on train lines, adding the message: “Rail workers and proud”.