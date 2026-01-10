The Love Island: All Stars villa has been evacuated with filming postponed due to "ongoing wildfires".

Set in South Africa, with filming reportedly taking place in the town of Franschhoek, the third series of the ITV spin-off dating show was due to premiere on Monday, however the transmission has been delayed following a production evacuation.

A statement shared on the show's Instagram channel said: "Further to a production evacuation owing to ongoing wildfires in the area, our assessment of the location site has concluded that filming will need to be postponed.

"Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island: All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed."

