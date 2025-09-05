Love Island couple get engaged in romantic Dubai proposal
Love Island fans have been delighted by the news that the show's stars Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged.
Listen to this article
Having found romance on the ITV2 show's All Stars spin-off, the pair are now set to wed after Macclesfield Town footballer Tom whisked his partner away to Dubai and popped the question.
The 26-year-old posted a series of photos of the engagement, with the caption: "She said yes."
The snaps showed a white rose-petal walkway and a matching heart-shaped arch positioned on the sand, alongside white candles for the night-time proposal.
The proposal comes just weeks after the couple went on a romantic trip to Marrakesh.
Read more: Donatella Versace leads tributes to late fashion icon Giorgio Armani
Read more: Downtown Abbey's Michelle Dockery reveals pregnancy at premiere of final film
Their Love Island co-stars Kendall Rae Knight and Olivia Bowen rushed to comment on the Instagram post.
Olivia wrote: "Omg so happy for you both congratulations xxxxxxx"
Kendall Rae Knight posted: "Aww congratulations!!"
The couple fell in love after appearing in the first-ever All Stars edition of the series in 2024.