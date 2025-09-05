Love Island fans have been delighted by the news that the show's stars Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged.

Having found romance on the ITV2 show's All Stars spin-off, the pair are now set to wed after Macclesfield Town footballer Tom whisked his partner away to Dubai and popped the question.

The 26-year-old posted a series of photos of the engagement, with the caption: "She said yes."

The snaps showed a white rose-petal walkway and a matching heart-shaped arch positioned on the sand, alongside white candles for the night-time proposal.

The proposal comes just weeks after the couple went on a romantic trip to Marrakesh.

Their Love Island co-stars Kendall Rae Knight and Olivia Bowen rushed to comment on the Instagram post.

Olivia wrote: "Omg so happy for you both congratulations xxxxxxx"

Kendall Rae Knight posted: "Aww congratulations!!"

The couple fell in love after appearing in the first-ever All Stars edition of the series in 2024.