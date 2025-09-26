The West End Performer was drafted in last minute.

Amber Davies has been drafted into this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Amber Davies has been drafted into this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up after Dani Dyer was forced to pull out after a shock injury.

The Welsh star will make her live show debut on Saturday night, performing a waltz with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin. Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen, who was paired with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, said she was “heartbroken” to not be able to compete. The reality series has started its 23rd series, with the launch show broadcast on Saturday. Davies admitted the call-up had been a whirlwind: "This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life. I’ve watched Strictly with my family since I was younger and to now be part of the show is a dream come true. "I’m going to give it my all and I am sending Dani well wishes for a speedy recovery. I hope I do her proud." Read More: Jesy Nelson announces engagement to musician Zion Foster months after welcoming twins Read More: Noel Gallagher's guitar damaged on night of Oasis split goes up for auction

Amber Davies attending the Evita Press Night, London Palladium. Picture: Alamy

The Strictly family quickly rallied behind Davies on social media. Professional dancer Amy Dowden told her "Welcome to the family", while former contestant Tasha Ghouri commented "Come onnn". Bad Education actor Layton Williams, who danced with Kuzmin in 2023, joked: "I actually cannot with thissssss! So gassed for you bu." Head judge Shirley Ballas also sent a warm welcome, joined by pros Karen Hauer and Jowita Przystal, while ex-contestants Fleur East and Ore Oduba showed their support. Fellow 2025 contestant Vicky Pattison added: "Welcome to the family hunny."

Amber Davies performing in hit musical The Great Gatsby. Picture: Alamy

Since winning ITV’s Love Island in 2017, Davies has forged a career in musical theatre, starring as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby, Vivian Ward in the UK tour of Pretty Woman, and Lorraine Baines in Back To The Future: The Musical. She is soon to take on the role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical. Davies is no stranger to TV competitions, having appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2024, where she reached the semi-finals before being voted off by the public. In a statement, Ms Dyer-Bowen said: “I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny. “I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle. “Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable, and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so I’ve had to pull out of the show.

Dani Dyer has pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC

“To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement. “I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on." After the news was announced on the show’s Instagram account, head judge Shirley Ballas replied: “I’m so so sorry. But health is most important. Get well soon Angel.” Professional dancer Amy Dowden said: “Sending you so much love and a speedy recovery.” Dowden added that she was “absolutely gutted” for Dyer-Bowen and her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Dani has said “I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita". Picture: BBC

The TV star’s father, the actor Danny Dyer, posted a broken heart emoji. Sarah James, executive producer, BBC Studios, said: “Dani has brought so much passion, joy and enthusiasm to Strictly, and her partnership with Nikita was off to the most sensational start. “Everyone on the show is incredibly sad that she’s no longer able to compete in this year’s series. “We send her all our love and best wishes for a swift recovery, and we very much hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future.” Her late addition means she’ll be competing alongside the likes of: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

Alex Kingston

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Balvinder Sopal

George Clarke

La Voix

Chris Robshaw

Ellie Goldstein

Thomas Skinner

Vicky Pattison

Stefan Dennis

Ross King

Karen Carney

Lewis Cope