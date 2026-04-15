A Love Island star says she was left in "sheer panic" after her luxurious designer handbag was stolen off her shoulder while she was out in London.

The season 12 contestant had been shopping in Selfridges before heading to a brand event at The Londoner hotel in Leicester Square.

Lauren Wood, 27, claims her Louis Vuitton bag disappeared while she was enjoying a "gorgeous" girls' day out in the capital.

It was during this glitzy reception that she realised her £1,000 handbag was gone, having noticed it was no longer on her shoulder while drinking a Hugo Spritz on the balcony with her friend.

Describing the incident on TikTok, Ms Wood said: "I looked at Char, in a sheer state of panic in my eyes. I couldn't believe it.

"Literally sat and realised my bag was not on my shoulder.

"I immediately started looking around the gifting place, like have I put it on a rail, or what have I done with it?

"The staff were looking for it, the security were looking for it. And we said to them, 'Can you look at the cameras?'"

It was at that moment that Ms Wood was stunned to learn the bag had been stolen before she had arrived at The Londoner.

"Five minutes later, the guy comes back, he's been to look at the CCTV cameras and he said to me: 'You did not walk in the hotel with an LV bag," she said.

The reality star believes it must have been stolen while she was on the Tube or while she was walking around Leicester Square.

She urged her followers to "keep your stuff safe when you're in central London" and has since since contacted Transport for London about the missing bag.

During her time on Love Island, Lauren had been coupled up with Harrison Solomon on the show and dated him for three months after leaving the villa.