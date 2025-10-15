Her husband was attacked by two masked intruders, bearing imitation handguns and carrying gas masks, pliers and cable ties in a rucksack

By Alice Padgett

A woman accused of plotting with her secret lover to murder her husband said it was only a "fantasy", a court has heard.

Ethel Mills, 46, known as Michelle, is standing trial alongside Geraint Berry, 46, and Steven Thomas, 47, accused of conspiring to kill Christopher Mills. Mr Mills was attacked at a static caravan he shared with his wife in September 2024 by two masked intruders, bearing imitation handguns and carrying gas masks, pliers and cable ties in a rucksack. Swansea Crown Court heard Berry, an ex-marine who is alleged to have been one of the attackers, had been engaged in a secret relationship with Mills for around three months prior to the assault and had shared his fantasies with Mills about killing her husband.

The court previously heard excerpts from text messages between Mills and Berry in the weeks leading up to the attack, in which he urged her to smother her husband with a pillow or poison him by putting antifreeze in his gravy. In another message read to the court, Mills told Berry she did not want either of them to kill her husband, but said someone else doing it was “not an issue”. “It was an escape from reality,” Mills told the court.“ It wasn’t a fact, it wasn’t going to happen, we never discussed killing Chris as an actual thing to happen. “I never wanted Chris killed, [Geraint Berry] had no intention of killing Chris, as I had no intention of killing Chris. “It was a fantasy.” The court heard the incident happened weeks after Mr Mills’ £124,000 Help for Heroes life insurance policy came into effect, making his wife the sole beneficiary. “I wasn’t aware he had life insurance,” Mills said. Mills and her husband, also ex-forces, married in 2018 and lived together at Maes Ty Gwyn, Llangennech, but the attack took place at a static caravan they shared in Cenarth, Carmarthenshire.

