Low vitamin D increases the risk of being admitted to hospital for infections such as bronchitis and pneumonia by a third, research suggests.

Vitamin D is also found in some foods such as oily fish, red meat, egg yolks and fortified cereals.

The NHS advice is for people to take a daily vitamin D supplement during the autumn and winter when a lack of sun can lead to deficiency.

But experts also believe it may have antiviral properties.

Vitamin D is already known to help regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body, which are vital for bones and muscles.

A new study found that vitamin D, often dubbed the “sunshine vitamin” because the body can make it using sunlight, may play a crucial role in tackling respiratory infections.

The new study, led by the University of Surrey, found that people with a severe vitamin D deficiency (below 15 nnmol/L) were 33% more likely to be admitted to hospital for respiratory infections than those with adequate amounts.

Analysing NHS data from 36,258 people in the UK Biobank, researchers from Surrey and the universities of Oxford and Reading also found that for each 10 nmol/L increase in vitamin D, the hospital admission rate for respiratory tract infections fell by 4%.

Middle-aged and older people are particularly susceptible to ending up in hospital with respiratory tract infections such as pneumonia.

Abi Bournot, lead author from the University of Surrey, said: “Vitamin D is vital to our physical wellbeing.

“Not only does it keep our bones and muscles healthy, its antibacterial and antiviral properties are also thought to help reduce the risk of respiratory tract infections that can lead to hospitalisation.

“This research attaches hard data to support the theory.

“Despite its importance to our overall health, many people are deficient and do not meet the Government’s recommended intake of 10 microgrammes of vitamin D per day.

“Supplementation of the vitamin, especially in the winter months when our exposure to sunlight is limited, is an effective way of increasing vitamin D and reducing the risk of serious respiratory tract infections.

“This is particularly important for older people who are at higher risk of death from such infections, and ethnic minority communities in the UK, who are at a higher risk of vitamin D deficiency.”

The study was published in the American Journal Of Clinical Nutrition.