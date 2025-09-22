Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves in a flight simulator during a visit to the Easyjet CAE Simulator Centre at London Gatwick Airport. Picture: Alamy

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said a second runway at Gatwick will mean lower costs for a family holiday, and a greater choice of destination, as well as more good jobs.

Speaking at the airport today after the development plans were approved, she said: “Today, this Government are backing a second runway here at Gatwick. “That’s in addition to our commitments to a third runway at Heathrow, small modular reactors and a new nuclear power station in Suffolk, backing energy projects and transport projects right around the country. “This extra runway at Gatwick will mean that people going on holiday will have a greater choice of destinations, it will mean lower costs for a family holiday.

Rachel Reeves said the plans would lead to lower costs for a family holiday. Picture: Alamy

Plans for the £2.2 billion second runway are expected to increase the airport's capacity by 100,000 flights a year. Gatwick's privately financed project would see it move its emergency runway 12 metres north. The plan also involves remodelling and replacing existing taxiways - which connect runways to terminals, hangars and other facilities - extending both terminals, and installing new aircraft gates. Road connections to both terminals would be enhanced, paid for by Gatwick, with flyovers to separate local traffic from vehicles travelling to or from the airport.

Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander. Picture: Alamy

A £250 million modification of the airport's railway station was completed in November 2023. Additional car parking, offices and hotels would also be provided. Ms Alexander backed the scheme as a “no-brainer” for economic growth, a Government source said, suggesting flights could take off from the new full runway before 2029. The Cabinet minister is satisfied with adjustments made, covering issues such as noise mitigation and the proportion of passengers who would travel to and from the airport by public transport. The Planning Inspectorate initially rejected the airport’s application and earlier this year recommended Ms Alexander should approve the project if the changes were made. Gatwick says its plans will create £1 billion per year in economic benefits, and generate an additional 14,000 jobs.

Gatwick can't use both its runways as they are currently too close to each other. Under the new plans, the northern runway will be moved 12 metres to avoid this issue. Picture: PA

A Government source said: “The Transport Secretary has cleared Gatwick expansion for take-off. “With capacity constraints holding back business, trade and tourism, this is a no-brainer for growth. “This Government has taken unprecedented steps to get this done, navigating a needlessly complex planning system, which our reforms will simplify in future. “It is possible that planes could be taking off from a new full runway at Gatwick before the next general election. “Any airport expansion must be delivered in line with our legally binding climate change commitments and meet strict environmental requirements.” Speaking to LBC News' Duncan Golestani, Chair of Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions, Sally Pavey said, "Its Achilles heel is it has no public transport and it doesn't have the roads or the rail capacity to enable them to get people out of their cars and on to public transport. So I hope the government has deep pockets." Green Party leader Zack Polanski criticised the Government's final backing for a second runway at Gatwick. He posted on X: "Aviation expansion is a disaster for the climate crisis. "Anyone who's been paying any attention to this shambles of a Labour Govenrment (sic) knows they don't care about people in poverty, don't care about nature nor for the planet. "Just big business & their own interests." Stay Grounded, a campaign group pushing for reduced aviation, told LBC: "Giving the green light to Gatwick's second runway prioritises the profit of a few at the expense of all of us. "This decision will threaten - rather than create - prosperity for the people of the UK. "It will lead to more money flying out of the country and the infrastructure will become worthless as the climate crisis causes chaos. "We need an immediate end to airport expansion and money put into improving sustainable transport such as trains."