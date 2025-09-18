Lower earners in England ‘need 13 times income to buy an average-priced home’. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A lower-wage household in England would need 13 times their income to buy an average-priced home, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) analysis.

The ONS looked at ratios of house prices to annual disposable household incomes in 2024. The report, which identified those on lower incomes as being at the point of the lowest 20 per cent, said an average-priced home would cost 9.2 times a lower-income household's income in Wales, 7.8 times in Scotland and 7.5 times in Northern Ireland. The report used a threshold of five years of income as a broad indicator of affordability. In England, only the highest-income 10 per cent could afford an average-priced home with fewer than five years' income. And in London, an average home was deemed unaffordable (at more than five times income) for any household income decile. In the South East, east of England and South West, the average home was affordable only to the top 10 per cent.

