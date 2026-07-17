Lucas Herbert on day two. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

A remarkable second round in The Open saw Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns both equal the record for the lowest score in a major within minutes of each other.

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A bogey at the last cost Australian Herbert his place in history with a new mark after a run of nine birdies but his 62 – recorded by four other men – propelled him into a two-shot lead at Royal Birkdale. Incredibly, within 20 minutes American Burns holed out from a greenside bunker on 18 for his sixth birdie on the back nine to also post the same number, having covered the front nine in two under. And even more remarkably it was the second time in three years two players separated by just one group had posted record-equalling scores, matching the feat of Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler in the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club. Read more: West Indies cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers dies aged 89 Read more: World Cup winners to get Super bowl-style rings, as White House confirms Trump will attend final

That pair had followed the first man to achieve a 62: South African Branden Grace in the third round at the par-70 Birkdale in 2017. Schauffele repeated the feat, along with Ireland’s Shane Lowry, in the 2024 US PGA Championship at Valhalla. Bizarrely, Herbert failed to take advantage of the two back-nine par fives, before a drive into the rough and then a missed five-footer at the 18th brought his first bogey. The 30-year-old covered the front nine in just 28 strokes, equalling Denis Durnian’s 1983 Open record, to get to six under and came home in 33 to move two ahead of overnight leader Jackson Suber, who shot a 69, and Cameron Young, who carded a 67.

Rory McIlroy also made the cut. Picture: Getty

Herbert, whose previous best round at The Open was a 67 at St Andrews in 2022, missed a 10-foot birdie putt at the 17th, having also parred the other par five. Coincidentally, a new record was set in women’s majors only last Saturday when Haeran Ryu shot 60 at the Evian Championship. Herbert had mixed feelings about his experience, saying: "I’m absolutely disappointed, and at the same time so proud to put my name on that list of guys that have shot 62 in a major championship.

Sungjae Im on the 18th. Picture: Getty

"It’s kind of holding two emotions there at the same time. It’s a tricky one, and I’m sure once the dust settles, I’ll be able to sort of decompress it a little bit. "I can at least sit here and tell you guys that I did the best I could to shoot the best round I could, and I have no regrets." Burns began the day outside the cut line on three over but finished it three off the lead.

Robert MacIntyre on the 18th. Picture: Alamy