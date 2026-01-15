Lucy Connolly 'warned she may be recalled to prison' over social media posts after race-hate conviction
Former childminder Connolly was jailed for 31 months for a social media post made in the wake of the Southport attacks
Lucy Connolly says she has been warned that she risks being recalled to prison over social media posts following her conviction for stirring up racial hatred in the wake of the Southport massacre.
Former childminder Connolly, 42, was jailed for 31 months for a social media post made in the wake of the Southport attacks in which she said asylum hotels should be set on fire "full of the bastards".
After serving 380 days in prison, the wife of a former Conservative council was released on licence subject to conditions not to reoffend or face being recalled to prison.
Speaking on Wednesday, she told a podcast that she had been sent a warning letter over a social media post she reposted which called for Donald Trump to remove Sir Keir Starmer from Britain in the same manner in which the US President did Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Speaking to Dan Wootton on Wednesday, Ms Connolly said: “I generally don’t know what is okay by their standards to say and what is not.
“I’ve been pulled up for several things last week with a warning letter which is telling me that [the posts] are not of good behaviour. And none of which I’m in agreeance [sic] with.
“I re-shared a tweet of someone else’s where they jokingly, you know, tongue-in-cheek, said, ‘could Trump could come and take Starmer like they did, you know, in Iran, sorry, in Venezuela.
“And apparently [...] somebody called probation and said they were very offended by this post and it’s inciting violence.”
She added that she was also warned over posts about her daughter's schooling and about freed activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah.
She added: “I don’t think you’ll find anything on my Twitter since I’ve made a return to Twitter since I’ve been to prison, that you would deem offensive or or incitement.”
Connolly's post after the Southport massacre was viewed 310,000 times in three-and-a-half hours before she deleted it.
In the days that followed, far-right riots were held at various towns and cities across the UK, fuelled by anti-immigration sentiment as well as misinformation.
Connolly is the wife of a Conservative West Northamptonshire councillor and was arrested shortly afterwards.
She was charged and later convicted of stirring up racial hatred against asylum seekers - but her lengthy sentence was highly controversial.
Leading figures, including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, have said Connolly's treatment was an example of two-tier justice in Britain.
Mr Farage even hosted Connolly as a guest at the Reform UK conference last year, which prompted scrutiny from his political opponents.