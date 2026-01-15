Former childminder Connolly was jailed for 31 months for a social media post made in the wake of the Southport attacks

Lucy Connolly says she has been warned that she risks being recalled to prison over social media posts following her conviction for stirring up racial hatred in the wake of the Southport massacre.

By Chay Quinn

Lucy Connolly says she has been warned that she risks being recalled to prison over social media posts following her conviction for stirring up racial hatred in the wake of the Southport massacre.

Speaking to Dan Wootton on Wednesday, Ms Connolly said: “I generally don’t know what is okay by their standards to say and what is not. “I’ve been pulled up for several things last week with a warning letter which is telling me that [the posts] are not of good behaviour. And none of which I’m in agreeance [sic] with. “I re-shared a tweet of someone else’s where they jokingly, you know, tongue-in-cheek, said, ‘could Trump could come and take Starmer like they did, you know, in Iran, sorry, in Venezuela. “And apparently [...] somebody called probation and said they were very offended by this post and it’s inciting violence.”

The post suggested in jest that Sir Keir Starmer should face the same fate as deposed Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro