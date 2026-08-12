Ricky Gervais has offered his support to The Office co-star Lucy Davis following her “incurable” breast cancer diagnosis.

Sharing the news in a post on Instagram, she was quickly met with message of support from friends, former colleagues and fans.

On Tuesday the 53-year-old actress, who is best known for playing Dawn Tinsley in the sitcom, revealed she had been diagnosed with “incurable” stage four breast cancer.

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Gervais has since commented on the post, sharing a love heart emoji.

Replying to her former co-star, who she appeared on The Office with across its two seasons, Davis posted: “xxx.”

Also commenting on the post, The Office US star Jenna Fischer said: “Beautiful post. Love you lots. And yes to working with cancer! Let’s spread that message far and wide! How working is such a comfort!”

Fischer played receptionist Pam Beesly on the American version of the show, with her character’s counterpart in the original UK series being Davis’ Tinsley.

In 2024 Fischer also revealed she had been diagnosed with stage one triple positive breast cancer a year earlier.

After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, she then announced she was “cancer-free”.

Amanda Abbington, who used to be married to Davis’ The Office co-star Martin Freeman, posted: “Sending you the biggest cuddle and all my love, love, love, love, love. You are and have always been an incredible woman. I adore you. What larks we had when we worked together. Here if you need anything.”

Davis’ Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Kiernan Shipka also shared: “I love you so much Lucy.”

The actress also received messages of support from Sarah Paulson – who said she was “full of magic”, while Hugh Bonneville said: “Thank you, Lucy. The best of us showing the rest of us how to do it.”

Her Shaun Of The Dead director Edgar Wright also posted: “Love you Lucy. Always. See you very soon.”

Trisha Goddard – who also has stage four breast cancer – wrote: “Sending big love from a fellow stage 4 club-member. I know what you mean about a sense of humour being important. Keep going Lucy.”

In her post, Davis said she was diagnosed a year and a half ago and the cancer has “metastasised” to her bones including her spine, right hip and ribs, and added it is “too late” for chemotherapy.

She said: “As of now, I’m trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can.”

In her post, Davis also shared: “I always like to find the teachable moments in anything negative that happens. And cancer has not disappointed in that regard; there’s a lot I have learned from it, and I’m grateful for that.”

She added: “I’m not scared of whatever comes next. I’m at peace with it.”