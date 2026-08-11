The Office star Lucy Davis has revealed she's been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer and is "at peace with whatever comes next".

The actress, 53, shared her diagnosis and revealed the breast cancer had spread to her bones.

She said in an emotional social media post that the cancer is now incurable and it's "too late" for her to undergo chemotherapy.

Lucy said she discovered a "tiny, hard spot" in her breast a year ago and nearly avoided going to the doctor.

A post from the actress on Instagram said: “I wanted to share something with you all that I’ve kept to myself for a while but for various reasons would like to share now.

“A year-and-a-half ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, which has metastasised to my bones. Specifically to my spine, right hip and my ribs. The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo.

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