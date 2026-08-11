The Office star Lucy Davis reveals terminal breast cancer diagnosis and 'doesn't know how long she has left'
Lucy said she discovered a "tiny, hard spot" in her breast a year ago and nearly avoided going to the doctor
The Office star Lucy Davis has revealed she's been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer and is "at peace with whatever comes next".
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The actress, 53, shared her diagnosis and revealed the breast cancer had spread to her bones.
She said in an emotional social media post that the cancer is now incurable and it's "too late" for her to undergo chemotherapy.
Lucy said she discovered a "tiny, hard spot" in her breast a year ago and nearly avoided going to the doctor.
A post from the actress on Instagram said: “I wanted to share something with you all that I’ve kept to myself for a while but for various reasons would like to share now.
“A year-and-a-half ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, which has metastasised to my bones. Specifically to my spine, right hip and my ribs. The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo.
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“The initial lump that I felt, wasn’t a ‘lump’ as such; rather a kind of hard spot. Really tiny. I almost didn’t bother getting it checked. So I guess I’m saying don’t ignore anything – get everything checked out.
“As of now, I’m trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can. I always like to find the teachable moments in anything negative that happens. And cancer has not disappointed in that regard; there’s a lot I have learned from it, and I’m grateful for that.”
She added: “I’m not scared of whatever comes next. I’m at peace with it. I’ll see my Gracie sooner than expected, and for me, leaving my physical body just means going home. Any and all grieving is for my family; it’s far harder for them than for me.”
The actress starred in Rickey Gervais' The Office as Dawn Tinsley and went on to appear in The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina as the lead's aunt. She also played Etta Candy in Wonder Woman in 2017.
Lucy had a kidney transplant in 1997, after her mother, Hazel, donated the organ.
The actress required hospital treatment with kidney failure in 2005, but made a full recovery.
Lucy is also diabetic.