Lucy Letby has allegedly been 'mercilessly mocked' at prison. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Killer nurse Lucy Letby is said to be under 24-hour guard and has to be checked on by staff every 15 minutes to make sure she has not been attacked or harmed herself.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It is part of an Assessment, Care in Custody and Teamwork (ACCT) order placed on Letby, 35, at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey. The convicted serial killer, from Hereford, has allegedly been "mercilessly mocked" within Bronzefield's Unit Four following the release of documentaries about her crimes. "She’s been mercilessly mocked about all the documentaries about her. "It has mostly been comments so far, but bosses are worried it’ll escalate, hence the extra checks.

Lucy Letby is said to be under 24-hour surveillance from prison guards. Picture: Alamy

"The other reason is that she appears to have deluded herself she’ll be out soon. "It’s as if all the publicity’s gone to her head. "The ACCT was opened so they can keep an eye on her and help her cope with being infamous. "They also have to manage her expectations as Letby could be in for a very rude awakening," a source told The Sun. Letby is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted across two trials at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Download the LBC app! Picture: LBC