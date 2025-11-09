The head of the NMC has said the regulator should have suspended the child killer when she was first arrested

Paul Rees, new head of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (left) and former neonatal nurse Lucy Letby, who is serving 15 life sentences (right). Picture: NMC // Cheshire Polic

By Poppy Jacobs

The chief of the nursing watchdog has said “we should’ve acted faster with Lucy Letby”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul Rees, who was appointed head of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) in July, said the regulator should have suspended the child killer when she was first arrested. Letby, currently in prison serving 15 life terms, remained free to work without any NMC-imposed restrictions until she was charged in November 2020. Mr Rees admitted the regulator, which is responsible for overseeing nearly 800,000 nurses, midwives and nursing associates, had got its handling of sexual misconduct cases “completely wrong” in the past. He noted that refusal to investigate nurses who had been accused of committing sexual assault outside of work had been a problem . "We have to be honest about things that have gone wrong. And things have gone wrong in the past," said Mr Rees. The new chief also apologised for the regulator not acting faster to suspend a psychiatric nurse who was later jailed for rape and voyeurism, with John Iwuh was permitted to work with patients for a year after police first told the NMC of their investigation. Mr Rees said the organisation should've moved faster to both investigate and to look for an interim order, as well as to communicate with employers. Read more: Met police staff association accuses commissioner of ‘thinly veiled threat’ Read more: Hundreds more nuclear test veterans to be honoured with medals on Remembrance Day

"We have to be honest about things that have gone wrong. And things have gone wrong in the past," said Mr Rees. Picture: Alamy

According to reports, the NMC has not investigated nurses accused of abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence occurring outside the workplace, as it did not consider this to be in its remit. “The issue was that the guidance stated where nursing and midwifery or professionals did something outside of their working life, it was outside of our concerns – that was completely wrong. “It should’ve been saying what you do outside of work is just as important as what you do at work.” Lady Thirwall’s final report on the public inquiry into authorities’ handling of the Letby case is due next year. Asked if he expects it to criticise the regulator, Mr Rees said he wasn't sure, but "it’s a possibility because we should’ve acted faster with Lucy Letby". "We’ve changed the guidance, so it is clear now where there is an exceptional case of serious criminal wrongdoing, we take action and implement an interim order." he said. "It’s incumbent upon us to move fast and bring about these interim orders.”

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Nicholas Johnson KC cross-examining nurse Lucy Letby where she is charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another ten, between June 2015-16 while working at Countess of Chester Hospital. Picture: Alamy