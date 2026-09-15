Lucy Letby’s lawyer has insisted her case has not been undermined after two experts quit her defence team, saying some of its arguments have “unresolvable problems”.

The former nurse, who maintains her innocence, is serving 15 whole-life terms for the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of seven others while working on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester hospital.

Engineering expert Helen Shannon and bioengineering professor Geoff Chase withdrew from the team on Monday.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which investigates potential miscarriages of justice, is considering evidence presented on her behalf by an international panel of medics.

The group argued the babies died or collapsed as a result of poor medical care and natural causes.

Asked by BBC Newsnight whether their withdrawal undermined Letby’s case, lawyer Mark McDonald said he “fundamentally” disagreed.

“They don’t know what I put into the CCRC because I haven’t told them. So how on earth could they make that conclusion?” he said. “But really, it comes back to this. Both sets of experts say that Lucy Letby is innocent.