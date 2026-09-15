Yvette Cooper told the Commons she agrees with Lady Justice Thirlwall's recommendation of introducting video baby monitors for neonatal units.

The plan is for cot cams to help parents feel better connected to their babies when they aren’t able to be with them in person. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Health Secretary Yvette Cooper said officials have been instructed to develop plans to fit “cot cams” in neonatal units, following a recommendation from the inquiry into killer nurse Lucy Letby.

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Lady Justice Thirlwall's inquiry hit out at 'dysfunctional management' and parents being left in the dark about investigations into the nurse, who killed seven babies and tried to kill more. It also found some deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital could have been prevented. Letby is currently serving 15 whole-life prison terms for her crimes. She was jailed in 2023 and has twice been denied permission to appeal her convictions. Health Secretary Yvette Cooper's told MPs she's profoundly sorry for the failures.

Letby is serving 15 whole-life prison terms for murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven more. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

Cooper told the Commons: “On safety and reassurance for parents, Lady Justice Thirlwall recommends the introduction of video baby monitors for neonatal units. I agree. “I have asked my officials to urgently develop plans for cot cams, which can also help parents feel better connected to their babies when they aren’t able to be with them in person.” The Government takes the recommendations from the Thirlwall Inquiry “very seriously”, Ms Cooper added.

Reacting to the Thirlwall Inquiry report, Jane Tomkinson, chief executive officer at the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Today, as the Thirlwall report is published, our thoughts remain fully with all of the families and the babies who came to harm or who died because of Lucy Letby’s crimes at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016. “We recognise the enduring impact on them and the courage and dignity they have shown in ensuring their experiences are heard. “We know that no apology or action can undo what happened at our hospital. We are, however, truly sorry for the events that occurred in 2015 and 2016. “We acknowledge the findings of the Thirlwall report and will approach its recommendations with openness and a firm commitment to build on the progress we have already made in improving our hospital’s governance, safety and culture since that time. “We are a different organisation today with new leadership, stronger governance and safety processes, and a more open culture where speaking up is encouraged and acted upon.”

Convicted child killer Lucy Letby. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary