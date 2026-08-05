Six families requested a review of the CPS’s decisions involving their child as part of the Victims’ Right to Review scheme

Families of six more babies said to have been harmed by serial killer nurse Lucy Letby have failed in their bid to overturn a decision not to prosecute her further. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Families of six more babies said to have been harmed by serial killer nurse Lucy Letby have failed in their bid to overturn a decision not to prosecute her further.

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In January, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) ruled no new criminal charges would be brought against Letby over potential offences of attempted murder and murder involving nine children, including two who died, as the “evidential test was not met”. Cheshire Constabulary had passed a file of evidence to the CPS asking to consider the allegations following a review of deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies during Letby’s time at the Countess of Chester Hospital, and also Liverpool Women’s Hospital where she trained, from 2012 to 2016. Six families requested a review of the CPS’s decisions involving their child as part of the Victims’ Right to Review scheme. Read more: ‘Lucy Letby is innocent’: Amanda Knox reveals ‘sympathy’ for baby killer as she blames misogyny for ‘wrongful conviction’ Read more: Lucy Letby: Innocent until stitched up?

Families of six more babies said to have been harmed by serial killer nurse Lucy Letby have failed in their bid to overturn a decision not to prosecute her further. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

An “extensive” review by an independent prosecutor followed, which upheld the ruling not to bring further charges, said the CPS. Malcolm McHaffie, head of the CPS’s special crime division, said: “In January 2026, after reviewing a file of evidence from Cheshire Constabulary, we decided that no further criminal charges should be brought against Lucy Letby, 36, relating to deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital and Liverpool Women’s Hospital. “The Crown Prosecution Service subsequently received requests in relation to six infants for the decisions to be reviewed under the Victims’ Right to Review (VRR) scheme. “An extensive review of the case by a prosecutor independent of the original decisions, involving a re-examination of substantial evidence and material, has now been completed.

“Six offences of attempted murder were reconsidered in relation to six babies, but the review upheld the original decision not to bring any further criminal charges. “The Crown Prosecution Service has written to the families involved and will offer meetings to answer any further questions. “Our thoughts remain with them.” Letby, 36, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole life terms for the murders of seven babies and attempting to kill seven more at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit between June 2015 and June 2016.

A general view of the Countess of Chester Hospital, where nurse Lucy Letby used to work. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images