Her barrister Mark McDonald says the new evidence could clear her name

Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies. Her lawyer says he has new evidence that could free her. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

The lawyer of convicted baby killer Lucy Letby claims he now has evidence which could clear her name.

Barrister Mark McDonald said he has 26 separate experts and 1,000 pages of fresh evidence to back up his claim. He has passed on this evidence to the Criminal Cases Review Commission in a hope of getting former neonatal nurse Letby released. He said: "I was instructed a year ago this week. "There is obviously a concern here among experts that something is seriously wrong. "A year ago when I went to see her she had lost everything and she said no one believed her, she was a broken woman. "Now seeing these experts saying no crime was committed she has hope," he told Good Morning Britain.

Letby's Barrister Mark McDonald who claims he has evidence that could clear her name. Picture: Alamy

Letby, 35, who targeted infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital, was given a whole life order after being convicted of seven murders and seven attempted murders in 2023. She got a 15th life term after being convicted of trying to kill a premature baby after a retrial. Her trial at Manchester Crown Court had been told the babies were attacked between 2015 and 2016 while she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit. One method was injecting air into the bloodstream which was said to have caused an air embolism that blocked blood supply and led to sudden and unexpected collapses. Letby also used various other ways to harm babies, including injecting air into the stomach, overfeeding with milk, physical assaults and poisoning with insulin. And jurors heard she wrote a note saying: "I don't deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them."

The fresh evidence gives 'broken' letby (pictured as she was arrested) hope, her lawyer says. Picture: Getty