Letby is serving 15 whole-life orders. Picture: Cheshire Police

By Alex Storey

A former boss at the hospital where Lucy Letby murdered seven babies has been re-arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

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A warrant was executed by Cheshire Police on Wednesday and the individual is believed to be one of three members of the senior leadership team who were arrested in June 2025. The male, who has not been identified, was detained on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. Letby is serving 15 whole-life orders having been convicted of seven counts of murder and eight counts of attempted murder. Read more: Lucy Letby 'on suicide watch in prison' as inmates mock child killer after release of Netflix documentary Read more: Four arrested in fraud probe into firms delivering home insulation contracts

A frame taken from a police body-camera video of Lucy Letby being arrested on July 3, 2018 i. Picture: Getty

The babies were attacked by various means while Letby worked as a nurse on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital. The re-arrest comes as part of an ongoing investigation into corporate manslaughter and gross negligence manslaughter. Three people, who were part of the senior leadership team at the Countess of Chester Hospital, were originally arrested last June and were released on bail. A statement issued on Thursday, police said: "On Wednesday 22nd April officers from Cheshire Constabulary executed a search warrant at a property in connection with Operation Duet. "Operation Duet is the ongoing investigation into corporate manslaughter and gross negligence manslaughter at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

"An individual was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. They have subsequently been bailed pending further enquiries. "The searches at the property have now concluded. Both the corporate manslaughter and gross negligence manslaughter elements of the investigation are continuing and there are no set timescales for these." in January, it was revealed Letby would not face further charges over additional deaths and collapses of babies that were investigated by police, but she lost two bids last year to challenge her convictions at the Court of Appeal. Cheshire Constabulary passed additional evidence to prosecutors last year for consideration, linked to eight potential offences of attempted murder and one offence of murder at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy