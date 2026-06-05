Amanda Knox believes Lucy Letby is innocent and claims her conviction for the murder of multiple babies was a result of misogyny.

But in Letby’s case, Ms Knox said she was presented as a “monster caretaker who has the face of an angel but is really a demon inside.”

She said in her own case that she was painted as a “femme fatale kind of character” after she was accused of murdering her roommate in Perugia, Italy, nearly two decades ago.

"There's this hyper focus on a female caretaker, dissecting her character and trying to understand her psychology"

Speaking with LBC's Tom Swarbrick , Ms Knox explained: “So something, something happens, something tragic, something unexpected, and instead, instead of looking at the bigger picture…

Ms Knox investigated the case of the British baby murderer on her own podcast ‘DOUBT: The Case of Lucy Letby’ and argues the case follows the “typical pattern of how women are typically wrongly convicted”.

She added: “I think that there is far more to the case than was presented at court. And I think that there is so much room for doubt in this case.

“And I think that, if anything, I have been astonished to discover evidence that would suggest a very different kind of story than what happened and that Lucy was presented as completely the opposite of what she truly is.”

When asked whether she believes Letby is innocent, Ms Knox told Tom: “Yes, I think I lean that direction, yes, sir.”

Asked if she feels sympathy for the killer, she replied: “I do”.

She revealed that she has even tried to reach out to her in prison, but admitted she did manage to get through to her attorney.

In a message to Letby, Ms Knox said: “What I would say to her is something that I had to grapple with in prison, which is that ultimately the right outcome is not guaranteed.

“The truth doesn't always win out and people who are innocent have died in prison. And that's not something that anyone can guarantee.

“What I can guarantee her is that her life is worth living and that no matter what circumstances that we arrive in in life, we can find a way to find meaning out of them. So really, it's more of a personal conversation that I would have with her about psychologically grappling with injustice.’

Former nurse Letby is currently serving 15 life terms after being convicted in 2024.

The 36-year-old, from Hereford was convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

She continues to maintain her innocence, but several high-profile figures have raised doubts about her conviction, including an expert panel claimed in April that “no criminal offences were committed” in the case.

Ms Knox spent four years in prison after she was wrongfully convicted of murdering her British flatmate in 2007.