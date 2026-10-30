They were small, the kind of Post-it notes you might stick to a fridge as a reminder to buy milk. But every inch was covered.

The handwriting did not run in lines. It sprawled. Words were crammed into corners, turned sideways and squeezed into gaps between other words, as if the writer kept returning to the page and finding less and less room. Some phrases were in capitals. Some were underlined. No beginning and no end, just a crowd of thoughts jostling for space.

And those thoughts contradicted one another, sometimes within an inch. “I haven’t done anything wrong.” “Not guilty.” “Why me?” Then, elsewhere on the same scraps of paper: “I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them.” “I am a horrible evil person.” And, in capitals: “I AM EVIL I DID THIS.”

It was a confession. It was also a denial. It was an outpouring of emotion, a cry of despair, a howl of self-loathing, and a plea of innocence, all at once and all from the same hand. Reading them was like listening to someone argue with themselves in an empty room.

The notes belonged to a neonatal nurse named Lucy Letby.

At her trial, it became one of the most powerful exhibits the jury saw. Prosecutors said it was an admission. Her defence said it was the anguish of a woman who had been removed from the job she loved and told she was under suspicion. The jury reached its own view. In August 2023, Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital, and later found guilty of attempting to murder seven more. She is serving fifteen whole-life orders. The state ordered her to die in prison.

On its face, this is a story with an ending. But the longer you look, the less certain it becomes.

Since the verdicts, an international panel of some of the world’s leading neonatal experts has re-examined the medical records. They concluded that they could find no evidence that any of the babies had been murdered. In every case, they said, the deaths and collapses could be explained by natural causes or poor medical care.

Statisticians have also questioned how shift data was used in the trial. Letby has twice been refused permission to appeal. Her case now sits with the Criminal Cases Review Commission, which, more than a year and a half later, is still considering it.

So the country holds two incompatible stories at once. In one, Letby is the most prolific child killer in modern British history, a woman who hid in plain sight while managers declined to listen. In the other, she is a young nurse who was in the wrong place on a unit under strain, convicted on evidence that cannot carry the weight placed on it. If the second is true, it may be the gravest miscarriage of justice this country has ever seen.

To test both, we’ve spoken to two people who know this case as well as anyone. Josh Halliday, North of England Editor of The Guardian, sat through the trial day after day and watched the jury hear the evidence first-hand. Christopher Morris has spent years examining that same evidence and has written a book arguing that Letby did not do it.

Both arguments about Letby cannot be right. And whichever version is wrong, the cost is almost impossible to measure. For the families who lost children. For the doctors who raised the alarm. For the woman in the cell. And for a justice system that asks us to trust its verdicts.

That is why we chose this case for our first episode of The Crime Agents Plus. Not to hand down our own verdict. The jury has already done that, and the Criminal Cases Review Commission may yet have its say. But to slow down, look closely at the evidence, ask the question that won’t go away: what if they got it wrong?

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Andy Hughes is LBC Crime Correspondent and Co-Host of The Crime Agents podcast.

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