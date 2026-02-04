Inquests into the deaths of five babies who Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering have been opened and adjourned.

HM senior coroner for Cheshire Jacqueline Devonish opened inquests on Wednesday into the deaths of Baby C, Baby E, Baby I, Baby O and Baby P.

The infants died at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016 when Letby was employed as a nurse in the neo-natal unit.

The 36-year-old is currently serving 15 whole life prison terms for murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven others - including one she tried to kill twice.

Brief summaries of the circumstances of each death as initially referred to the coroner in 2015 and 2016 were read out by coroner's officer Detective Inspector Darren Reid during the 20-minute hearing in Warrington.

He added that following Letby's convictions it was requested the inquests should be opened because there was reason to suspect an unnatural death.

Ms Devonish said she was satisfied each baby required an inquest and adjourned them to be held provisionally between September 14 and 25, dependent on the outcome of the Thirlwall public inquiry.