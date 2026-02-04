Lady Justice Thirlwall's inquiry report into how the nurse was able to commit her crimes is due to be published after Easter

By Alice Padgett

Inquests into the deaths of five babies who Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering are set to open.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

HM senior coroner for Cheshire Jacqueline Devonish will formally open inquests on Wednesday into the deaths of Baby C, Baby E, Baby I, Baby O and Baby P. The infants died at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016 when Letby was employed as a nurse in the neo-natal unit. In each of the five cases, the coroner is expected to open, adjourn and then suspend the hearings at Cheshire coroner's court in Warrington until later this year. Provisional dates for full inquests - if it reaches that stage - have been set for between September 14 and 25, pending the outcome of the Thirlwall public inquiry. Lady Justice Thirlwall's inquiry report into how the nurse was able to commit her crimes is due to be published after Easter. Read More: Parents of Lucy Letby say watching Netflix show 'would kill them' and is 'complete invasion of privacy' Read More: Nadine Dorries slams police for releasing Lucy Letby bodycam footage as part of upcoming documentary

The Countess of Chester Hospital and Health Park. Picture: Alamy

Ms Devonish has granted interested party status to Letby, who is represented by her barrister, Mark McDonald. Letby, 36, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders at HMP Bronzefield after she was convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016. An inquest into the death of Baby A was held in October 2016 in which a narrative conclusion was recorded which stated it could not be determined what caused the youngster's collapse and subsequent death or whether it was due to a natural or unnatural event. Letby was removed from clinical duties in July 2016 after consultant paediatricians raised concerns that she may be deliberately harming babies, but those fears were not mentioned at Baby A's inquest.

Chair of the inquiry Lady Justice Thirlwall at Liverpool Town Hall, ahead of hearings into the murders and attempted murders of babies by nurse Lucy Letby. Picture: Alamy