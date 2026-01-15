Dr Susan Gilby. Picture: Wirral NHS Hospitals - Arrowe Park & Clatterbridge

By Flaminia Luck

A former NHS chief executive has been awarded more than £1 million in damages after she sued the trust she worked at for unfair dismissal.

Dr Susan Gilby took the Countess of Chester NHS Trust to court after she was suspended in December 2022. She had accused the trust's chairman Ian Haythornthwaite of bullying and harassment. Dr Gilby took over at the Countess of Chester NHS Trust, where Lucy Letby worked, weeks after the child serial killer was arrested in 2018, and she led the organisation through the pandemic. An employment tribunal ruled last February that Dr Gilby had been unfairly dismissed when she was forced out of her job after raising concerns about the trust's then chairman.

The Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester as police have launched an investigation following a number of deaths of babies at a hospital. Picture: Alamy

She has been awarded £1.4 million in damages, adding that she was relieved the case was over and it was "never about the money". Her tribunal heard that in July 2022, the former CEO submitted a grievance against Mr Haythornthwaite over bullying, harassment and "undermining behaviour". She entered into settlement negotiations with the trust as she was being ousted but said she had been required to withdraw her allegations.

Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies At Countess Of Chester Hospital. Picture: Getty