Lucy Letby's fate is a matter for the justice system and not campaigners, the Health Secretary told LBC today.

Wes Streeting said that the former nurse is a "convicted criminal and convicted of some of the most serious crimes imaginable".

It comes as a new documentary, The Investigation Of Lucy Letby, was released on Netflix.

Asked about a campaign movement and the release of a documentary about her, Mr Streeting told LBC News: "Unless and until there is a judicial process that says that the court has got it wrong, I have to continue to have confidence in the court's judgments, and I'm certainly not going to provide a running commentary.

"I can see there's an active campaign on this, and there is a judicial process.

"If people think the courts have got it wrong, they can bring forward their evidence. They can test it and challenge it in the usual way.

"But it's absolutely not for me to comment.

"As far as I'm concerned, Lucy Letby is a convicted criminal and convicted of some of the most serious crimes imaginable.

"And unless and until that changes, I will continue to support the judgment of the courts unless that judgment is successfully challenged through evidence, not through campaigning."

Letby, 36, from Hereford, was removed from clinical duties in July 2016 after consultant paediatricians raised concerns that she may be deliberately harming babies.

She is serving 15 whole-life orders at HMP Bronzefield after she was convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

A group of campaigners is backing Letby and has submitted reports to legal review body the Criminal Cases Review Commission to try to get her convictions overturned.

Letby was twice denied permission to appeal against her convictions in 2024.

On Wednesday the inquests into the deaths of five babies who Letby was convicted of murdering are set to open.

It coincides with the release of a new Netflix documentary about her.

The documentary features new footage, as well as interviews with police and lawyers.