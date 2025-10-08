Calls for the gig to be banned have come after a synagogue attack in Manchester took two lives last week

Controversial rap duo Bob Vylan should be banned from performing in Manchester after last week's synagogue attack, senior Labour sources have told LBC. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Another senior Labour figure has joined calls to ban controversial rap duo Bob Vylan from performing in Manchester following last week's synagogue attack.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Powell's comments follow those of her deputy leadership rival, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson. Picture: Getty

"I think it would have been wrong for that concert to have happened anyway, but particularly now." Her comments follow those of her deputy leadership rival and education secretary Bridget Phillipson, who told LBC on Monday that Bob Vylan were "chilling and sound incredibly serious". Senior Labour sources are now pushing for the punk rap act's show at the Manchester Academy be pulled, with one government source saying: “Any decent person can see that inciting violence in these conditions is completely irresponsible. [They] should not be able to profit from hatred and the show should be banned. Government must act.” In recent shows, Bob Vylan have also embarked on extremely anti-police rants - as well as celebrating the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Read More: Punk Rap duo Bob Vylan celebrate Charlie Kirk’s killing on stage Read More: Bob Vylan death chants on stage at Glastonbury were a 'catastrophic' failure, BBC chairman told Culture Secretary

Bob Vylan have been repeatedly accused of being antisemitic after high-profile statements at Glastonbury Festival where they led a chant of "Death to the IDF". Picture: Alamy

The source told LBC: "In a context of rising antisemitism and in the wake of the sickening terrorist attack on the Jewish community in the city, it beggars belief that the Manchester Academy would give a platform to [artists] who [have] in recent days openly urged concertgoers to confront and fight 'Zionists' in the streets. "What the community needs now is space to grieve and heal, not incitement to further antisemitic harassment and violence.” A representative from Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region told LBC: “We are deeply concerned by Manchester Academy’s decision to host Bob Vylan, an artist who has repeatedly engaged in rhetoric that crosses the line from legitimate political discourse into antisemitism and incitement." "We are even more alarmed given the Director General of the BBC accepted that he was responsible for an 'antisemitic broadcast' by covering their Glastonbury performance that directly led to an increase in hate crime against the Jewish community."

The pair have been accused of being antisemitic after statements on the war in Gaza at their shows. Picture: Alamy