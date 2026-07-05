Lucy Powell has branded Elon Musk's X a 'toxic and difficult environment' as she says social media rules around elections need to be tightened.

Talking to LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall, the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party called for more restrictions on social media usage around the date of elections, calling for rules to be aligned with current broadcasting restrictions.

"We absolutely need to strengthen regulation in the social media place," she told LBC, adding that she already has some proposals to put forward, "especially when it’s election time,” as part of a current bill being looked at in Parliament.

"We’ve got an elections bill going through the House of Commons at the moment; to strengthen that bill, so that social media comes under the same requirements during an election period that our broadcasters do."

She added that social media rules were increasingly important as "it is where most people get their news and information and are influenced from".

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