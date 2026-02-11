Lucy Powell's comments come after Kemi Badenoch accused Sir Keir Starmer of "stuffing Government with hypocrites and paedophile apologists" in fiery exchanges at PMQs

Deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell takes part in a phone-in on LBC. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell told LBC the cabinet "made mistakes" in appointing Lord Mandelson and Lord Doyle after the Prime Minister was accused of hiring "paedophile apologists".

Sir Keir Starmer has come under fire this week after it was revealed he appointed Lord Mandelson, an associate of financier Jeffrey Epstein, and Lord Doyle, who campaigned for a convicted sex offender, into his top team. Lucy Powell told LBC: "It's not been good enough. At times we've made mistakes. Some of those very publicly and very noticeably. We've all been honest about that." "We do need to change the culture in how we are making decisions, and what we are doing," she admitted. Her comments came shortly after Kemi Badenoch accused Sir Keir Starmer of "stuffing Government with hypocrites and paedophile apologists" in fiery exchanges at Prime Minister's Questions. Taking aim at the PM, Badenoch accused Starmer of "stratospheric levels of delusion" as she insisted he "always puts the Downing Street Boys Club first". Earlier this week, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for the PM to resign over the scandal. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told LBC: "We're going to have to raise our level of ambition and we're going to have to really start acting like a Labour government that is bold and is radical." Read More: Can Starmer hold on as prime minister? Read More: Starmer accused of appointing ‘paedophile apologists’ to Labour ‘boys’ club’

Lord Matthew Doyle's introduction to the House of Lords. Picture: Alamy

Lord Matthew Doyle apologised for his past association with convicted sex offender Sean Morton - a former Labour councillor, and said he would not be taking the Labour whip on Monday. Morton admitted to having indecent images of children in November 2017, with Lord Doyle campaigning for the disgraced councillor when he ran as an Independent candidate in May 2017. Ms Powell said the appointment "stains the whole system and stains everybody else as well". The PM has already come under fire for appointing Lord Peter Mandelson as his US ambassador after the peer's close relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein

Sir Keir said on Wednesday that his former communications chief “did not give a full account of his actions” when he was given a peerage despite his ties to a paedophile councillor. Lord Doyle's elevation to the House of Lords has raised fresh questions about the Prime Minister’s judgment amid claims his former aide’s friendship with Morton was public knowledge when his appointment was confirmed. Speaking on Tuesday, Lord Doyle said: "I want to apologise for my past association with Sean Morton. "His offences were vile and I completely condemn the actions for which he was rightly convicted. My thoughts are with the victims and all those impacted by these crimes." The PMQs exchange - the first since a Labour leadership crisis saw the PM cling to power with the backing of senior ministers - saw Starmer insist that he is "fighting to change our country" during the fiery Commons exchange.